Grs Advisors Stake In Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Was Has Lifted; American Airlines Group (AAL) Shareholder Stoneridge Investment Partners Raised Stake

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in American Airlines Group (AAL) by 72.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 43,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 102,994 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 59,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in American Airlines Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.51. About 6.73 million shares traded or 2.00% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – HIGHER FUEL PRICES LED TO A DECLINE IN YEAR-OVER-YEAR EARNINGS IN QTR; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE SAYS “CHINA’S EFFORTS TO EXPORT ITS CENSORSHIP AND POLITICAL CORRECTNESS TO AMERICANS AND THE REST OF THE FREE WORLD WILL BE RESISTED”; 24/05/2018 – AAL: ADDS REFUELING STOPS TO SOME FLIGHTS ON BRASILIA FUEL WOES; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Reports First-Quarter 2018 Profit; 24/05/2018 – AAL SAYS RIO, SAO PAULO FLIGHTS NOT AFFECTED; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Net $186M; 07/03/2018 – AAL CANCELS ALL EAGLE REGIONAL FLIGHTS AT N.Y.’S JFK TODAY; 15/05/2018 – AAL WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL 14 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2026 AND 2027; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Sees 1Q Total Revenue Per Available Seat Mile Up Approximately 3.0% to 4.0% Year-Over-Year

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 100,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 372,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86M, up from 271,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.98. About 857,516 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $3.27 million activity. On Tuesday, June 4 CAHILL JOHN T bought $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 25,000 shares. Shares for $65,844 were bought by Isom Robert D Jr on Thursday, August 29. KERR DEREK J bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820. Shares for $112,720 were bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J. PARKER W DOUGLAS bought 50,000 shares worth $1.40M. The insider EBERWEIN ELISE R bought $138,820.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 11,725 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 539,274 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 100 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 690,415 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Mgmt Lc holds 0.57% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 34,305 shares. Cornerstone Inc, a Washington-based fund reported 228 shares. Prudential Inc has invested 0.02% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Moreover, Davenport And Ltd Liability has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Andra Ap holds 58,800 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Conning holds 0.01% or 6,882 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl Group owns 588,851 shares. 333,282 are held by Chevy Chase Holdings Incorporated. Kamunting Street Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 308,292 shares. Sigma Planning accumulated 6,482 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.04% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GTT, IR, AAL – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “10 Undervalued Stocks With Breakout Potential – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Airline Stocks to Buy on A4A’s Rosy Labor Day Projection – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “United Airlines and American Airlines Extend Boeing 737 MAX Cancellations – Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Timing the Market, Is it Possible? – August 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $339.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 8,612 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $332,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Class A by 613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,019 shares, and cut its stake in International Bus Mach Corp (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Checking In With This 7.4%-Yielding Commercial Mortgage REIT – Seeking Alpha” on February 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What’s in Store for Blackstone Mortgage’s (BXMT) Q2 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Q1 net portfolio growth of $298M – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust declares $0.62 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.