Grs Advisors Stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Boosted by $3.42 Million; As Flotek Inds Del (FTK) Stock Price Declined, Millennium Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 100,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 372,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86M, up from 271,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.48. About 411,052 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Millennium Management Llc decreased its stake in Flotek Inds Inc Del (FTK) by 32.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc sold 401,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.28% . The hedge fund held 817,188 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Flotek Inds Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.99. About 596,756 shares traded or 28.62% up from the average. Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) has declined 0.32% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.32% the S&P500. Some Historical FTK News: 22/03/2018 – Flotek Announces Leadership Changes; 23/04/2018 – Flotek Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Flotek 1Q Rev $60.5M; 23/04/2018 – RT @SEEKINGALPHA_FS: Flotek -25% after warning of negative Q1 EBITDA, disappointing revenue; 25/04/2018 – Flotek Introduces New Product Line; 21/03/2018 – Flotek Industries: Board to Be 6 Directors After Departures; 23/04/2018 – Flotek Expects to Report Negative EBITDA for the 1Q; 21/03/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES-BOARD DETERMINED THAT IT WILL REDUCE TOTAL NUMBER OF DIRECTORS ON BOARD TO SIX FOLLOWING CARLA S. HARDY JOHN S. REILAND DEPARTURES; 22/03/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES – MATTHEW MARIETTA PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE & CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT, TO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS $0, EST. LOSS/SHR 10C (2 EST.)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Fincl Prtn Incorporated owns 14,186 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sol Capital Management Commerce holds 10,700 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Mraz Amerine And Associates holds 0.17% or 15,475 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc accumulated 0% or 111,961 shares. Optimum Investment Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 500 shares. Stifel Financial Corp reported 87,183 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 1,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 24,366 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 2.10M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Federated Incorporated Pa stated it has 10,000 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Bokf Na has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Fred Alger holds 0.01% or 40,661 shares in its portfolio.

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 155,121 shares to 370,755 shares, valued at $8.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 67,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,804 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold FTK shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 30.93 million shares or 3.28% less from 31.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Com owns 116,346 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 0% or 2.45M shares. Minerva Ltd stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK). Howe Rusling Incorporated owns 400 shares. Parametric Portfolio Llc has 0% invested in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK). Ipg Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 100,000 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw reported 0.01% in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK). The Pennsylvania-based Live Your Vision Lc has invested 0% in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK). Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 47,800 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) for 1.34 million shares. Vanguard Gru holds 0% or 2.12M shares in its portfolio. Millennium Limited Liability reported 817,188 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Llp holds 0% or 250,468 shares. Ameritas Invest Inc holds 4,728 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 21.96 million shares to 22.03M shares, valued at $159.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 224,371 shares in the quarter, for a total of 804,544 shares, and has risen its stake in Balchem Corp (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Since May 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $961,839 activity.