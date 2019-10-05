Grs Advisors Raised Its Holding in Caretrust Reit (CTRE) by $2.83 Million; As Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) Stock Declined, Shareholder Acadian Asset Management Cut Holding by $24.77 Million

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE) by 107.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 123,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The institutional investor held 237,093 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.64M, up from 114,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $23.63. About 479,860 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q Rev $38.1M; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Announces Addition of Two New Provider Relationships; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE); 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 08/05/2018 – CARETRUST REIT INC CTRE.O – QTRLY REV $38.1 MLN VS $30.6 MLN; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CareTrust REIT To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 317,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 5.74M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $452.40M, down from 6.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $80.76. About 1.26M shares traded or 144.18% up from the average. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $20.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seacor Holdings Inc (NYSE:CKH) by 8,320 shares to 53,616 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 175,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 344,385 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.29 EPS, down 0.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.3 per share. CM’s profit will be $1.03B for 8.82 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual EPS reported by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.29% negative EPS growth.

