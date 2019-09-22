Grs Advisors Raised Holding in Equinix (EQIX); Napco Security Technologies In (NSSC) Shareholder White Pine Capital Cut Stake by $724,855

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 24.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 2,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 15,183 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.66M, up from 12,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $566.45. About 1.10 million shares traded or 185.00% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Napco Security Technologies In (NSSC) by 21.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 24,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The institutional investor held 92,760 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.75 million, down from 117,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Napco Security Technologies In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $532.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $28.8. About 220,040 shares traded or 3.55% up from the average. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,472 shares. The Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.18% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 2,268 shares. 950 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors has 73 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Tru Com accumulated 501 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa reported 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Alps Advsr holds 5,686 shares. White Pine Capital Llc holds 4,248 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cap Guardian Tru has 0.95% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Wetherby Asset Management Inc has 0.08% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1,408 shares. Allstate Corporation reported 0.08% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Coastline reported 450 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 3,915 shares. Guardian Life Insur Com Of America invested 0.02% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $267.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating (EFR) by 30,130 shares to 275,125 shares, valued at $3.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) by 65,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.68, from 2.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 10 investors sold NSSC shares while 25 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 7.72 million shares or 7.78% more from 7.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Finance Corp has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 17,673 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Invesco stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Ltd has invested 0.01% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Strs Ohio reported 9,900 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 14,506 shares. Oberweis Asset Inc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 39,137 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank owns 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 1 shares. Teton Advisors Incorporated reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Blair William & Il has 41,529 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd stated it has 92,760 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. The Minnesota-based Us Comml Bank De has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). C M Bidwell Assoc owns 0.08% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 2,860 shares. North Star Invest Management holds 81,800 shares.