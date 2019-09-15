Grs Advisors Position in Rexford Indl Rlty (REXR) Trimmed as Shares Rose; Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Holder Archford Capital Strategies Upped Position

Archford Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 51.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc bought 335 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 991 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88M, up from 656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Uber hires top Amazon voice executive as product head as Daniel Graf departs- Recode; 08/03/2018 – Amazon’s Stephenie Landry on Rising From Intern to Running Prime Now (Video); 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SHUTTING DOWN VENDOR EXPRESS: CNBC; 03/04/2018 – After attacks on Amazon, US Chamber criticizes targeting American business; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 12/03/2018 – Amazon adapts Alexa for the office; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Technologies has won a patent for a marketplace that offers data feeds, including bitcoin transactions. #CNBCCrypto; 04/04/2018 – Times of India: Amazon may rival Walmart for buying stake in Flipkart; 09/05/2018 – Ty Cox: Source Familiar With Details Of Amazon’s Tire Install Collaboration With Sears Confirms to Benzinga The Partnership…; 20/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Encompass Data Connect

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (REXR) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 13,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 239,163 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.66M, down from 253,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $43.97. About 562,823 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 37.72% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.72% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 19/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY- ON APRIL 17, BOARD OF CO EXPANDED BOARD BY ONE SEAT AND ELECTED DIANA J. INGRAM AS A DIRECTOR – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND USE OF REXFORD INDUSTRIAL’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT; 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL FUNDED BUY WITH CASH ON HAND, CREDIT DRAW; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment of Diana Ingram to Bd of Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REXR); 08/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : CAPITAL ONE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30; 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – DEAL FUNDED THROUGH COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND DRAWS ON LINE OF CREDIT; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED USING CASH ON HAND, CO’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT, RE-INVESTMENT OF DISPOSITION PROCEEDS; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment Of Diana Ingram To Board Of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Provides Update On Recent ATM Activity

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Auxier Asset Mgmt invested in 121 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Lincoln Corp accumulated 6,220 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Fayerweather Charles, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 337 shares. Leisure Capital Mgmt owns 448 shares. Winslow Asset Management holds 292 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Savings Bank holds 1.64% or 10,754 shares. 11,583 were accumulated by Advsrs Ok. Moreover, Greenwood Gearhart Inc has 0.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 136 shares. Sns Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,806 shares. Roundview Cap Limited reported 1.39% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The California-based Capital Sarl has invested 1.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Birinyi Associates owns 12.59% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 15,839 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 777 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Com holds 0.8% or 354,055 shares. Hodges Mgmt Inc owns 0.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,132 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can AMZN Stock Hit $2,600 on One-Day Prime Shipping? – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Looks Like a Buy Heading into Q1 2019 Earnings – Nasdaq” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon brings Prime to Brazil – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Archford Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $349.45 million and $274.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 2,069 shares to 4,071 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc Shs (NYSE:MDT) by 5,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 478 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New Com (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold REXR shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 106.03 million shares or 6.83% more from 99.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Comerica Bank has invested 0.02% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Ajo Limited Partnership holds 8,576 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Carlson Limited Partnership invested in 0.28% or 459,571 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 2.52M shares. Moreover, Ameritas Prns has 0.02% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Barclays Public Llc reported 229,599 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 220,366 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Etrade Capital Mgmt Llc reported 23,498 shares. First Foundation stated it has 0.79% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). 86,901 are held by Morgan Stanley. Davis Selected Advisers stated it has 397,480 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Lp reported 420 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd reported 1.65M shares stake.