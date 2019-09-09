Grs Advisors Position in D R Horton (DHI) Has Decreased by $6.12 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Discover Financial Services (D (DFS) Stock Price Rose, Corbyn Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position by $3.08 Million

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 43.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 149,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 192,896 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98 million, down from 342,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $50.13. About 2.75M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (D (DFS) by 23.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 43,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 140,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.97 million, down from 183,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Discover Financial Services (D for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $82.25. About 1.79 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 17/05/2018 – NY DFS GRANTS VIRTUAL CURRENCY LICENSE TO GENESIS GLOBAL; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial 1Q EPS $1.82; 03/05/2018 – NY DFS: WILLIAM PENN FINED $6.3M FOR IMPROPER REINSURANCE DEALS; 18/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 20/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.7B as of Feb 28; 04/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Approves New Entrant To New York Insurance Market; 13/03/2018 – NY DFS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH GEICO; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L SAYS FILBY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY TIM STACEY, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Tops EPS Views — Earnings Review

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $714.77 million for 8.90 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Wsj.com which released: “Regulators Approve Bitcoin Venture Backed by NYSE Owner – The Wall Street Journal” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Discover Financial Services: A Major Credit Card Company Trading At A Discount To Its Competition – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Discover teams up with African payment tech firm Verve – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Discover Financial Services’s (NYSE:DFS) Share Price Deserve to Gain 40%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $456.19 million for 10.03 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

