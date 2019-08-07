Grs Advisors Maintains Holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT); Winslow Capital Management Increases Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 100,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 372,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86M, up from 271,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.87. About 1.00 million shares traded or 3.13% up from the average. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 5,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 664,836 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18B, up from 659,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $22.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1787.83. About 4.76M shares traded or 22.87% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 26/04/2018 – $AMZN made $1.6 billion in profit on $51 billion in revenue last quarter:; 07/03/2018 – Aylaa Exclusive: Amazon Buys Ring, Maker of Smart Home Products – The New York Times; 19/04/2018 – CNNMoney: Exclusive: Ads from over 300 companies and organizations – from Adidas to Amazon – ran on YouTube channels; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY AMAZON WEB SERVICES OPERATING INCOME $1,400 MLN VS $890 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Plans New Fulfillment Center in Southern Nevada; 14/05/2018 – Cities Hawk Their Amazon Pitches to Other Companies; 18/04/2018 – US News: Walmart Dominates Amazon in Household Spending; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP REPEATS CLAIM THAT AMAZON ‘COSTING THE UNITED STATES POST OFFICE MASSIVE AMOUNTS OF MONEY,’ CITES ‘MANY BILLIONS OF DOLLARS’ -TWEET; 20/05/2018 – The Wrap: `The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’ Gets Third Season on Amazon

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Tru Communication Fsb Adv invested in 309 shares or 0% of the stock. Edgemoor Investment Advsrs has 411,909 shares for 1.87% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 3,350 were accumulated by Botty Ltd Com. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Corporation, Colorado-based fund reported 10,288 shares. Coe Mngmt Lc owns 11,620 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. 97,310 were reported by Seabridge Advisors Lc. 240,700 are owned by Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 47,492 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Gruss Incorporated reported 110,659 shares. New England Rech & Mngmt has 0.47% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 20,250 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 21,371 shares. Opus Capital Grp Limited holds 0.27% or 29,388 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 1.03M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 25,650 shares to 21,024 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 95,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 288,631 shares, and cut its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

