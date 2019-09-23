Grs Advisors Lowered Stake in Rexford Indl Rlty (REXR) by $558,000; Oppenheimer & Company Has Raised Ventas (VTR) Stake by $1.04 Million as Market Value Rose

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 270.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 15,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 21,011 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 million, up from 5,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $72.21. About 2.30 million shares traded or 17.50% up from the average. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q FFO $1.05/Shr; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints Debra Cafaro as Chairman; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Net $78.7M; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Re-Appoints Leadership; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 26/03/2018 – Ventas Names Peter J. Bulgarelli EVP Office And President & CEO Lillibridge Healthcare Services

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (REXR) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 13,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 239,163 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.66M, down from 253,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44.12. About 1.00 million shares traded or 41.69% up from the average. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 37.72% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.72% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q EPS 15c; 08/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : CAPITAL ONE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED USING CASH ON HAND, CO’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT, RE-INVESTMENT OF DISPOSITION PROCEEDS; 14/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 02/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Provides Update On Recent ATM Activity; 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS TWO INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $18.3M; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial 1Q Core FFO/Shr 27c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REXR); 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Sees FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.02-$1.05

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66 billion and $3.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 5,769 shares to 34,909 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 5,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,894 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 47 investors sold VTR shares while 185 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 313.78 million shares or 4.88% more from 299.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schroder Mngmt Group holds 0.01% or 106,679 shares. First Heartland Consultants holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 4,845 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists has 62,200 shares. Summit Fin Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc owns 29,853 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Alpine Woods Investors Limited reported 12,900 shares. Financial Counselors accumulated 4,911 shares. Moreover, Ellington Grp Lc has 0.09% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs Inc holds 1.74 million shares. Honeywell International invested in 2% or 75,578 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 29,704 shares. 50,927 are held by Cutter Brokerage. Bbr Prtnrs Llc owns 5,150 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa invested in 0.24% or 34,509 shares. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora holds 382 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold REXR shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 106.03 million shares or 6.83% more from 99.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fund Mngmt invested 0.01% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Daiwa Inc reported 22,900 shares. Fred Alger Management holds 0.02% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) or 160,751 shares. Susquehanna Gp Llp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,852 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.15% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru invested in 0% or 121,125 shares. 23,498 were reported by Etrade Cap Llc. Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny owns 34,418 shares. Virtu Fin Ltd Liability Corporation owns 16,637 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 4.54M are owned by State Street. Stifel Financial reported 0.01% stake. Csat Invest Advisory LP has invested 0% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Amp Capital Investors Limited holds 0.29% or 1.30M shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 6.18M shares in its portfolio.