Grs Advisors Increased Stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) as Market Value Declined; Chicago Equity Partners Lifted Store Cap (STOR) Holding by $1.87 Million

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 306.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 56,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 75,060 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 18,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.59B market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $37.19. It is down 25.40% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 16/03/2018 – STORE Capital Releases Annual Stockholder Letter and Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – PROCEEDS TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER CO’S UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NARElT’s RElTweek 2018; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Net $50M; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M; 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 100,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 372,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86M, up from 271,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.66. About 357,642 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 8,525 shares to 36,535 shares, valued at $4.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 8,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,790 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Fca Tx invested in 7,600 shares. Brinker holds 0.11% or 86,301 shares. 20,834 are held by Cambridge Rech Advsr. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp owns 145,534 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Duncker Streett & owns 1,500 shares. Northern Trust has 0.01% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Carlson Cap Limited Partnership reported 0.45% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Daiwa Sb Invests has invested 0% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Macquarie Grp Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Cbre Clarion Limited Liability holds 3.1% or 5.66 million shares in its portfolio. 13.72M are held by Blackrock. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Albion Grp Ut stated it has 25,090 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Alphamark Advsr Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR).

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 25,650 shares to 21,024 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 149,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,896 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).