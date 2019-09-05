Grs Advisors Increased Its Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Stake by $3.42 Million; As Micron Technology (MU) Stock Value Rose, Delta Capital Management Raised Position by $1.72 Million

Delta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 144.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc bought 41,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 70,920 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, up from 29,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.05% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $46.81. About 25.48M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B; 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 100,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 372,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86 million, up from 271,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $35.11. About 527,322 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Co stated it has 1.64M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 2.03M shares. Moreover, Columbus Hill Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.19% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 50,000 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt reported 1.55 million shares stake. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 3.58M shares. 79,942 are owned by Gideon Cap. Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited owns 166,400 shares. 895 were accumulated by Farmers & Merchants Inc. American Natl Insur Tx owns 101,650 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs holds 0.21% or 10,817 shares. Massmutual Co Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 27,085 shares. Blume Mngmt accumulated 23,975 shares. Raymond James Serv Advsr has 537,832 shares. Moreover, Adage Cap Prtn Gru Ltd Company has 0.15% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 1.46 million shares. Central Fincl Bank Tru Company invested in 0.02% or 2,003 shares.

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 25,650 shares to 21,024 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 155,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,755 shares, and cut its stake in Corepoint Lodging Inc.

