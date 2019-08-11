Grs Advisors Increased Its Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Position by $3.42 Million; Apg Asset Management Nv Holds Stake in Maximus (MMS)

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 100,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 372,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86 million, up from 271,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.48. About 411,052 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Maximus Inc (MMS) by 31.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 190,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 793,600 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.17 million, up from 603,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Maximus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.68% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $75.79. About 770,539 shares traded or 177.58% up from the average. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS GETS 5-YR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES CONTRACT REBID; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q EPS 84c; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS: CONTRACT INCLUDES AN ADDED 15 EMPLOYMENT SERVICE AREAS; 20/04/2018 – DJ MAXIMUS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMS); 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS INC – PERFORMANCE-BASED CONTRACT, WHICH BEGINS ON JULY 1, 2018, HAS AN ESTIMATED REVENUE RANGE OF $250 MLN TO $300 MLN (USD) OVER FIVE YEARS; 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at Sta; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS – IT HAS BEEN AWARDED FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT RENEWAL FOR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES (DES) PROGRAM BY AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES; 12/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Center for Health Literacy Honored with ClearMark Award of Distinction by the Center for Plain Language; 12/03/2018 Maximus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Narrows FY View To EPS $3.30-EPS $3.40

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MMS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 56.34 million shares or 3.79% less from 58.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Management owns 3.91M shares. Strs Ohio invested in 9,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Guggenheim Ltd Company has 31,349 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Leuthold Gp Lc stated it has 67,104 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. D E Shaw invested 0.01% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Prudential Financial accumulated 542,179 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 4,600 were reported by Yorktown Mgmt And Rech. Wells Fargo Com Mn owns 653,828 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Company accumulated 228 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 957 shares. Advisory Ser Net Ltd Llc holds 0% or 99 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 76,803 shares. Van Berkom & owns 1.31 million shares. Sg Americas Secs holds 0.01% or 9,685 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.02% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 60,200 shares to 3.02 million shares, valued at $53.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 46,052 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,921 shares, and cut its stake in Technipfmc Plc.

