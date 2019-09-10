Grs Advisors Holding in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Has Decreased by $2.66 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stock Value Rose, Holder Barometer Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $382,955

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 24.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 95,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 288,631 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20 million, down from 383,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.79. About 411,454 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 7.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 2,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The hedge fund held 23,525 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, down from 25,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $217.75. About 925,529 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW)

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58 billion and $878.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Latin America 40 Etf (ILF) by 50,500 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 107,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $248.73M for 44.62 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Site Centers Corp by 216,672 shares to 798,972 shares, valued at $10.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Investments has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 11,470 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Glenmede Na owns 698 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability reported 22 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 885,209 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 65,276 shares. 7,600 are owned by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Price T Rowe Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 363,987 shares. Whittier Trust reported 75 shares. 200,673 were reported by V3 Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Hilton Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 3,585 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Andra Ap stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Swiss Commercial Bank has invested 0.03% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). American Group Incorporated reported 5,297 shares.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $39.98 million for 49.69 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.