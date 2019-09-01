Grs Advisors Has Trimmed Holding in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) by $2.66 Million; St James Investment Company Has Raised Position in Loews (L) by $1.89 Million

St James Investment Company Llc increased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc bought 40,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.70 million, up from 975,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 862,574 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 08/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Sends Open Letter To the Boards of Directors of Loews Corporation and Boardwalk Partners LP; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Net $293M; 21/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR BANDERA AGREES WITH TAM ABOUT LOEWS; 09/04/2018 – Loews Corp.’s Consolidated Container to Acquire PolyCycle Solutions Assets From DS Services; 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Board of Loews Corporation Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 19/03/2018 – Boardwalk Does Not Expect FERC’s Proposed Policy Revisions To Have A Material Impact On Revenues; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Universal Aventura Orlando; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority; 10/05/2018 – Loews Says It Was Required to Discuss Chance of a Boardwalk Deal

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 24.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 95,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 288,631 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20 million, down from 383,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 4.09 million shares traded or 68.73% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold L shares while 128 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 186.95 million shares or 4.10% less from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Ptnrs invested in 0.31% or 4.83 million shares. 53,398 were accumulated by Yakira Capital Mgmt Inc. Proshare Llc has invested 0.04% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Ww Asset Management, a Michigan-based fund reported 20,048 shares. Northern Corporation has 0.04% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 3.73 million shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.12% or 40,257 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc, a Ohio-based fund reported 11,225 shares. Connecticut-based Prospector Partners Ltd has invested 0.1% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). 7,889 are held by Colony Limited. Comm Bankshares holds 0% or 7,281 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,850 shares. New York-based Neville Rodie And Shaw has invested 0.03% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). British Columbia Inv Management has invested 0.03% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Utah Retirement accumulated 52,465 shares. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas reported 16.95% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L).

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 18,974 shares to 813,929 shares, valued at $26.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) by 141,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 537,266 shares, and cut its stake in Expeditors International Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD).

