Grs Advisors Has Raised Its Position in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) by $3.42 Million; Welch & Forbes Upped Its Newell Brands (NWL) Stake by $510,825

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 100,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 372,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86 million, up from 271,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.77. About 994,216 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 34,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 241,530 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 207,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.52% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $15.76. About 4.34 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 13/04/2018 – Newell’s Waddington Is Said to Draw Bidders Including Novolex; 26/03/2018 – New Graco® Uno2Duo™ Stroller Is Designed to Grow with Families, Easily Extends To Accommodate A Second Child; 17/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, MICHAEL B. POLK APPOINTED PRESIDENT; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Independent Directors Issue Open Letter to Shareholders; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: About 50% of New Portfolio Will Be Legacy Newell Rubbermaid Businesses; 16/03/2018 – CARL ICAHN REPORTS STAKE OF 6.86 PCT IN NEWELL BRANDS INC, AS OF MARCH 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Newell Brands CEO Michael B. Polk 2017 Total Pay $15.3M; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees Transaction Closing Within About 60 Days; 30/04/2018 – Jostens and Philadelphia Eagles to partner on historic championship ring; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: NEWELL ENDS PROXY CONTEST WITH STARBOARD

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95 billion and $3.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 12,621 shares to 89,928 shares, valued at $8.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 38,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,668 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $78,800 activity.

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “48 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Time To Buy Newell Brands – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NWL or WDFC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Energizer (ENR) Misses on Q3 Earnings & Sales, Stock Down – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Goldman Sachs Incorporated reported 6.98M shares stake. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 2.00 million shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has 0.03% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). 32,944 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Loews reported 13,656 shares. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.01% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 15,783 shares. Vertex One Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 418,000 shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. Carret Asset Management Ltd Liability has 16,272 shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% or 18,993 shares in its portfolio. Okumus Fund Mngmt Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 1.52M shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc accumulated 15,082 shares. Stratos Wealth Ltd invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Da Davidson stated it has 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 149,189 shares to 192,896 shares, valued at $7.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 155,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,755 shares, and cut its stake in Corepoint Lodging Inc.