Grs Advisors Has Lifted Caretrust Reit (CTRE) Position by $2.83 Million; Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Edmp Increased Position by $2.59 Million as Share Value Declined

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE) by 107.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 123,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The institutional investor held 237,093 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.64 million, up from 114,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.52. About 723,465 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust; 08/05/2018 – CARETRUST REIT INC CTRE.O – QTRLY REV $38.1 MLN VS $30.6 MLN; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE); 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q Rev $38.1M; 16/03/2018 – CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20.5c From 18.5c; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CareTrust REIT To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 318.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 47,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 62,954 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.43 million, up from 15,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $62.08. About 4.76M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.59-Adj EPS $1.64; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH: ALREADY POSITIONED TO IMPLEMENT MANY KEY PROPOSALS; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH PLANS TO FOCUS ON KIDNEY CARE & DIALYSIS TREATMENT; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis Advisors LP has 354,636 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 1.10M are owned by Davis Selected Advisers. Moreover, Rbf Capital Lc has 0.21% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 39,189 shares. Conning holds 0.04% or 22,017 shares in its portfolio. Gam Hldg Ag has invested 0.36% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Colrain Ltd holds 6.13% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 100,225 shares. The California-based Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Burt Wealth Advsr owns 607 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd has invested 0.23% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 544 are held by Riggs Asset Managment Communications Inc. Williams Jones And Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 16,321 shares. Agf Invests Inc reported 623,867 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 2.05M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bontempo Ohly Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 37,004 shares stake. Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Inc Adv holds 0.29% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 23,371 shares.

