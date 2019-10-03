Grs Advisors Has Increased Its Equinix (EQIX) Holding by $1.50 Million; As American Tower Cl A (AMT) Market Value Rose, Holder Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Decreased Its Holding by $2.69 Million

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp Cl A (AMT) by 24.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 13,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 39,881 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.15 million, down from 53,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $222.95. About 752,600 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 24.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 2,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 15,183 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.66M, up from 12,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $8.95 during the last trading session, reaching $570.47. About 230,996 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shufro Rose & Lc holds 0.2% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 4,122 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.82% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 14,200 shares. 2,027 were reported by Symphony Asset Mngmt Lc. Winch Advisory Limited holds 5 shares. Lpl Limited Liability owns 12,588 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust owns 6,187 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The holds 0.09% or 11,844 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com stated it has 227 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia stated it has 981 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry (Ca) has 0.57% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 2,449 shares. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Com has 468,195 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Ems Capital LP invested in 530 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Smithfield has 371 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 18,417 shares. Waddell Reed Inc holds 0.23% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 186,652 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.29% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 473,194 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com owns 219,061 shares. Crestwood Gru Llc holds 23,709 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. 270 are held by Jnba Fincl Advsrs. Fiera holds 1,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gru Inc owns 57.49M shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar holds 49,946 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 425 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Brinker has invested 0.05% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Paradigm Asset Management Llc owns 5,920 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv stated it has 136 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Florida-based Raymond James Na has invested 0.07% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Valley Advisers Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 61 shares. Scotia Capital accumulated 105,969 shares. Dupont Capital Management Corporation holds 70,845 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio.