Grs Advisors Has Decreased Rexford Indl Rlty (REXR) Stake by $558,000; Valuation Rose; Foundry Partners Trimmed Position in Kb Home (KBH) as Stock Price Rose

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 23.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 160,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 516,425 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.29M, down from 676,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $32.67. About 1.81M shares traded or 4.13% up from the average. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 20/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Creeks on Hickory in Frisco; 25/05/2018 – KB HOME OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/03/2018 – KB Home to Release 2018 First Quarter Earnings on March 22, 2018; 21/03/2018 – KB Home Holds Grand Opening Celebration for Trevato in Sacramento; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME REPORTS 1Q ADJ. EPS 40C, EST. 29C; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes The Rating Outlook For Kb Home To Positive From Stable; 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Bridgepoint at Patterson Ranch in Fremont; 02/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Turnleaf; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Credit Profile Supported by Rev Growth, Gross-Margin Improvement

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (REXR) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 13,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 239,163 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.66M, down from 253,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $43.89. About 250,662 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 37.72% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.72% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED USING CASH ON HAND, CO’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT, RE-INVESTMENT OF DISPOSITION PROCEEDS; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial 1Q Core FFO/Shr 27c; 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL FUNDED BUY WITH CASH ON HAND, CREDIT DRAW; 16/03/2018 Rexford Industrial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REXR); 02/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Provides Update On Recent ATM Activity; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Sees FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.02-$1.05; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS THREE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $33.8M; 14/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty Sees FY18 EPS 22c-EPS 25c

Analysts await Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.28 per share. REXR’s profit will be $32.93 million for 36.58 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.45 in 2019Q1.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $2.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercer Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MERC) by 52,958 shares to 535,804 shares, valued at $8.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 105,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in M/I Homes Inc Com (NYSE:MHO).

