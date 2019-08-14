Grs Advisors Has Decreased American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Stake; Shorts at Earthstone Energy Class A (ESTE) Lowered By 4.58%

Earthstone Energy Inc Class A (NYSE:ESTE) had a decrease of 4.58% in short interest. ESTE’s SI was 712,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.58% from 746,300 shares previously. With 131,900 avg volume, 5 days are for Earthstone Energy Inc Class A (NYSE:ESTE)’s short sellers to cover ESTE’s short positions. The SI to Earthstone Energy Inc Class A’s float is 3.89%. The stock decreased 5.88% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $3.52. About 152,864 shares traded. Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) has declined 54.61% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESTE News: 23/05/2018 – Earthstone Energy: Borrowing Base Increases 22%; Liquidity Exceeds $200M; 21/03/2018 – Earthstone Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Earthstone Energy 4Q Rev $35.7M; 02/04/2018 – Earthstone Energy Announces Promotion of Robert J. Anderson to Pres; 02/04/2018 – EARTHSTONE ENERGY INC – FRANK LODZINSKI WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 23/05/2018 – EARTHSTONE ENERGY – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDING FOR A 50-BASIS POINT DECREASE IN INTEREST RATE ON OUTSTANDING LOANS, OTHERS; 15/05/2018 – Earthstone at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 Earthstone Energy 4Q EPS 9c; 24/05/2018 – ABF Journal: Bank of Texas Upsizes Earthstone Energy Facility to $225MM; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Energysolutions’ Cfr To B2, Assigns B2 Senior Secured Ratings; Stable Outlook

Grs Advisors Llc decreased American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) stake by 29.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grs Advisors Llc sold 155,121 shares as American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)’s stock rose 1.38%. The Grs Advisors Llc holds 370,755 shares with $8.42 million value, down from 525,876 last quarter. American Homes 4 Rent now has $7.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $24.25. About 1.56M shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 14/05/2018 – LONG POND ADDED AMH, LQ, VICI, APLE, GPT IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q Rev $258M; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Announces Distributions; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q EPS 2c; 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent CFO Diana Laing to Resign; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT REITweek 2018 Conference; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades $120.4 million of RMBS issued from American Home 4 Rent 2015-SFR1

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 246.41 million shares or 3.47% more from 238.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 60,125 were reported by Putnam Investments Limited Com. Daiwa Secs Gru stated it has 3.66M shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has invested 0.05% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). 9.75 million are held by State Street. Rafferty Asset Limited Com owns 59,965 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Exane Derivatives reported 0% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 55,881 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark invested in 94 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited holds 0.13% or 103,827 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt Inc owns 35,280 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The Georgia-based Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0% or 103 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Advisors, Florida-based fund reported 140,087 shares. 15.79M were accumulated by Security & Mngmt Inc. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 145,471 shares.

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $226.86 million. The Company’s asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas, the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas, and in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. It has a 3.61 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 70 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 9 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 12,051 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved reserves, 9,361 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 2,690 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.