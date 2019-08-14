Grs Advisors Has Decreased American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Stake by $3.41 Million as Stock Rose; Country Trust Bank Has Cut Its Stake in Verizon Communications Common (VZ) by $1.73 Million

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 29.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 155,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The institutional investor held 370,755 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.42 million, down from 525,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.54. About 53,045 shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q Rev $258M; 23/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Appoints Christopher Lau As Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Core FFO/Share 25 Cents; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE NOI AFTER CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GROWTH 3.0% – 4.0%; 23/04/2018 – DJ American Homes 4 Rent Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMH); 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q REV. $258.0M, EST. $251.3M; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C; 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Common (VZ) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank sold 29,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 462,100 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.32 million, down from 491,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $55.99. About 906,248 shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction; 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO: 2 OF 4 CITIES TO GET 5G THIS YEAR SACRAMENTO, L.A; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Site Centers Corp by 216,672 shares to 798,972 shares, valued at $10.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 246.41 million shares or 3.47% more from 238.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 10,851 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated invested 0% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.19% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 1.60 million shares. 34,416 are held by Us National Bank & Trust De. Northern Corporation reported 0.01% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.07% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 264,800 shares. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 162,323 shares. Amp Capital Invsts holds 0.03% or 234,450 shares. Prelude Mgmt holds 0.13% or 103,827 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited has 1.33 million shares. Fmr reported 9.32 million shares. Duff & Phelps Mngmt Communications owns 2.38M shares. Eaton Vance has 0% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 28,225 shares. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement System has 0.01% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 380,514 shares. Citigroup reported 0.01% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 680,975 were accumulated by Sit Inv Associates Incorporated. 15,131 were reported by Dumont & Blake Inv Limited Company. Fil reported 3.90M shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Comm Limited holds 0.18% or 412,974 shares in its portfolio. Fmr reported 63.11M shares. Moreover, Clark Estates New York has 5.26% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Liability invested in 23,771 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Sunbelt Secs Incorporated has 1.16% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 39,148 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss owns 8.37 million shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Wagner Bowman has invested 0.45% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Capwealth Advsr Lc holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 177,049 shares. Neumann Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 38,375 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.87% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Caprock Grp Inc reported 43,493 shares. Headinvest Limited Liability Company invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Swift Transportation by 146,162 shares to 806,758 shares, valued at $26.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc Common (NYSE:BLK) by 2,473 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. Common (NASDAQ:AMZN).