Grs Advisors Has Decreased American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Holding by $3.41 Million as Stock Price Rose; Antipodean Advisors Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Lowered by $14.24 Million

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 29.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 155,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 370,755 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.42 million, down from 525,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $25.31. About 2.20M shares traded or 13.34% up from the average. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 16.21% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Announces Distributions; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C; 14/05/2018 – LONG POND ADDED AMH, LQ, VICI, APLE, GPT IN 1Q: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades $120.4 million of RMBS issued from American Home 4 Rent 2015-SFR1; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q Rev $258M; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT NAMES CHRISTOPHER LAU AS CFO; 23/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Appoints Christopher Lau As Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Core FFO/Share 25 Cents; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE NOI AFTER CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GROWTH 3.0% – 4.0%; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT RElTweek 2018 Conference

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 68.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50 million, down from 11,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $999.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $16.34 during the last trading session, reaching $2001.07. About 4.32M shares traded or 7.56% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Amazon loses another key executive as it becomes a top target for poaching tech talent; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 06/04/2018 – Don’t count on Amazon winning the $10 billion Defense Department deal — it’s still wide open; 16/03/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Scoop from @chrissyfarr here – Amazon $AMZN has hired former FDA CTO Taha Kass-Hout, as per a source – tip; 30/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Bill Gates is glad Amazon is getting into health care – but cautions it’s complicated; 29/05/2018 – Protesters at Amazon shareholder meeting to fly a plane with a banner reading: ‘Bezos needs a boss’; 19/05/2018 – One Small Rancher’s Big Role in Saving Brazil’s Amazon; 25/04/2018 – NYSE suspends trading in Amazon, Alphabet due to pricing issue; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 14/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Amazon – 05/31/2018

Analysts await American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.27 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.27 per share. AMH’s profit will be $79.14M for 23.44 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by American Homes 4 Rent for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Americold Rlty Tr by 40,504 shares to 411,440 shares, valued at $12.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.64 billion for 94.75 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.