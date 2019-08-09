Grs Advisors Has Cut Holding in D R Horton (DHI) by $6.12 Million; Stevens Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Ingersoll (IR)

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 686.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 67,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The hedge fund held 76,916 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30M, up from 9,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $119.68. About 558,168 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70; 17/05/2018 – Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC Now Serving Ductless Customers; 12/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Rev $3.38B; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY NET REV FROM CONT OPS $ 3,385 MLN VS $3,001 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL RAND SEES EXCEEDING HIGH END OF RANGE ON YEAR EPS; 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q NET REV. $3.38B, EST. $3.19B

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 43.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 149,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 192,896 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98M, down from 342,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $47.4. About 1.91M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Rev $3.79B; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With a Homebuilding Debt to Total Cap Ratio of 24.2%; 22/04/2018 – DJ DR Horton Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHI); 02/05/2018 – D.R. Horton’s New Jersey Division Opens Whispering Hills in Barnegat

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fin Lc reported 20,876 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 1,780 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 33,762 shares. Stralem And has invested 3.28% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Com Na holds 1,828 shares. Cibc Mkts Corp reported 44,998 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Company reported 36,090 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Group has 0% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 123 shares. Greenhaven Inc owns 6.28% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 8.54 million shares. Bokf Na invested in 23,832 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 125,418 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 11,770 shares in its portfolio. Sandler Capital Mgmt holds 1.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 313,480 shares.

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 100,574 shares to 372,071 shares, valued at $12.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4,725 shares to 17,427 shares, valued at $3.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 73,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,018 shares, and cut its stake in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ).