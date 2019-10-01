Grs Advisors Boosted Its Position in Hyatt Hotels (H) as Share Value Declined; Lone Pine Capital Holds Holding in Union Pacific (UNP)

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) by 71.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 68,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% . The institutional investor held 165,297 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.58 million, up from 96,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hyatt Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $73.67. About 704,946 shares traded or 22.09% up from the average. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has risen 0.52% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.52% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 25/05/2018 – First Hotel within the Unbound Collection by Hyatt to Open in China; 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 29/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels President and CEO Mark Hoplamazian says the group will double its presence in China over the next three to five years; 23/05/2018 – Xenia Hotels & Resorts Declares Dividend For Second Quarter 2018; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New B; 02/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels 1Q Comparable Systemwide RevPAR Up 4.3%; 02/04/2018 – HYATT IN FRANCHISE PACT W/AC OCEAN WALK FOR OCEAN RESORT CASINO; 02/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 06/04/2018 – The Importance of Loyalty Management Programs in the Travel & Hospitality Industries; 03/05/2018 – Hyatt Announces Plans for Hyatt Place Melbourne Springvale

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 48.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 1.62 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 4.93 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $833.86 million, up from 3.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $161.98. About 3.09M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED

