Grs Advisors Boosted Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Position; As Carbo Ceramics (CRR) Share Price Declined, Renaissance Technologies Boosted Position

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Carbo Ceramics Inc (CRR) by 78.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 392,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 51.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 895,400 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, up from 502,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Carbo Ceramics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 10.87% or $0.125 during the last trading session, reaching $1.275. About 238,977 shares traded. CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) has declined 81.50% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRR News: 26/04/2018 – CARBO CERAMICS INC CRR.N FY2018 REV VIEW $244.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Carbo Ceramics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CARBO Ceramics 1Q Loss $22.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ CARBO Ceramics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRR); 26/04/2018 – CARBO Ceramics 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 26/04/2018 – CARBO Ceramics Sees FY Rev $250M; 21/03/2018 – Carbo Ceramics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CARBO Ceramics 1Q Rev $49.4M; 21/03/2018 CARBO CERAMICS – ON MARCH 20, BOARD REDUCED ITS SIZE TO SIX DIRECTORS AS BOARD MEMBER ROBERT RUBIN PASSED AWAY ON MARCH 17 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Carbo Ceramics: Board Size Reduced to 6 Directors

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 100,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 372,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86M, up from 271,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.76. About 283,588 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS

More notable recent CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A New Frac Sand Giant Is Born Amid An Industry Shift – Benzinga” on July 12, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CARBO Announces Carla S. Mashinski Elected to Board of Directors – PRNewswire” published on January 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “PicOnyx and Carbo Ceramics to Unite in Strategic Partnership for the production of M-Toneâ„¢ Black Pigments – PR Newswire” on October 25, 2018. More interesting news about CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CARBO Ceramics: Failure Is Not An Option – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “XHR +5.2%; CRR -7.3% after S&P index moves – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 26, 2019.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $110.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Box Inc by 257,900 shares to 1.33 million shares, valued at $25.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Matrix Svc Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 114,759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,700 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold CRR shares while 30 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 18.09 million shares or 2.36% less from 18.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Strategies Limited invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR). Product Prtn Lc holds 0.01% or 34,200 shares. Legal & General Group Plc holds 0% in CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) or 48,298 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR). Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 1.01M shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 15,577 shares in its portfolio. 235,917 were reported by Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3.70 million shares stake. Ameriprise Fincl Inc stated it has 0% in CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR). Ameritas Investment Prns invested 0% of its portfolio in CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR). Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 0% in CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR). Federated Pa owns 206 shares. Blackrock Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR). Us Bank De owns 1,263 shares.

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corepoint Lodging Inc by 452,760 shares to 204,541 shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 25,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,024 shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp New.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $32,493 activity. Another trade for 654 shares valued at $22,583 was sold by Armer Douglas N..