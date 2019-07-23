Groupon Inc. (GRPN)’s Financial Results Comparing With VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) and VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Internet Information Providers. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Groupon Inc. 4 0.76 N/A -0.09 0.00 VeriSign Inc. 188 21.04 N/A 7.14 27.17

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Groupon Inc. 0.00% -14.1% -3.1% VeriSign Inc. 0.00% -43.8% 32%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.45 beta indicates that Groupon Inc. is 45.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, VeriSign Inc.’s 8.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Liquidity

Groupon Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, VeriSign Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. VeriSign Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Groupon Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Groupon Inc. and VeriSign Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Groupon Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 VeriSign Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$4.25 is Groupon Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 23.19%. Competitively VeriSign Inc. has an average price target of $195, with potential downside of -9.61%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Groupon Inc. seems more appealing than VeriSign Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Groupon Inc. and VeriSign Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.2% and 96.8% respectively. About 1.1% of Groupon Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of VeriSign Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Groupon Inc. -4.14% 0.29% -1.42% 17.23% -31.83% 8.44% VeriSign Inc. 0.38% 2.55% 11.25% 21.1% 53.08% 30.74%

For the past year Groupon Inc. has weaker performance than VeriSign Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors VeriSign Inc. beats Groupon Inc.

Groupon, Inc. operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals. It offers its deal offerings to customers through Websites; search engines; mobile applications and mobile Web browsers, which enable consumers to browse, purchase, manage, and redeem deals on their mobile devices; emails; affiliate channels; display advertising; and television and radio advertising. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Groupon, Inc. is a subsidiary of The Point, LLC.

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, and .name domain names, as well as the back-end systems for .gov, .jobs, .edu, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities. The company also provides infrastructure assurance services consisting of distributed denial of service protection services, Verisign iDefense security intelligence services, and managed domain name system services. It serves financial institutions, software-as-a-service providers, e-commerce providers, and media companies, as well as governmental and quasi-governmental organizations through direct sales and indirect channels. VeriSign, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.