Groupon Inc. (GRPN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE)

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Groupon Inc. 4 0.76 N/A -0.09 0.00 Live Ventures Incorporated 7 0.07 N/A 1.69 3.98

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Groupon Inc. 0.00% -14.1% -3.1% Live Ventures Incorporated 0.00% 14.2% 4%

Risk and Volatility

Groupon Inc. is 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.45 beta. Competitively, Live Ventures Incorporated is 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Groupon Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Live Ventures Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Live Ventures Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Groupon Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Groupon Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Live Ventures Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Groupon Inc.’s consensus price target is $4.25, while its potential upside is 23.55%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Groupon Inc. and Live Ventures Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.2% and 4%. 1.1% are Groupon Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.4% of Live Ventures Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Groupon Inc. -4.14% 0.29% -1.42% 17.23% -31.83% 8.44% Live Ventures Incorporated -8.46% -13.42% -12.97% -11.01% -52.07% -0.15%

For the past year Groupon Inc. had bullish trend while Live Ventures Incorporated had bearish trend.

Live Ventures Incorporated beats on 6 of the 9 factors Groupon Inc.

Groupon, Inc. operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals. It offers its deal offerings to customers through Websites; search engines; mobile applications and mobile Web browsers, which enable consumers to browse, purchase, manage, and redeem deals on their mobile devices; emails; affiliate channels; display advertising; and television and radio advertising. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Groupon, Inc. is a subsidiary of The Point, LLC.