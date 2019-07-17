Groupon Inc. (GRPN)’s Financial Results Comparing With ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. (:)

This is a contrast between Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) and ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. (:) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Internet Information Providers and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Groupon Inc. 4 0.75 N/A -0.09 0.00 ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00

In table 1 we can see Groupon Inc. and ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Groupon Inc. 0.00% -14.1% -3.1% ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 78.1% -16.1%

Volatility & Risk

Groupon Inc. is 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.45 beta. Competitively, ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd.’s beta is 1.11 which is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Groupon Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Groupon Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Groupon Inc. and ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Groupon Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Groupon Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 24.27% and an $4.25 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Groupon Inc. and ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 65.2% and 23.3% respectively. About 1.1% of Groupon Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 73.9% are ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Groupon Inc. -4.14% 0.29% -1.42% 17.23% -31.83% 8.44% ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. -2.62% -16% 0.92% -8.26% -14.61% -1.53%

For the past year Groupon Inc. has 8.44% stronger performance while ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. has -1.53% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Groupon Inc. beats ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd.

Groupon, Inc. operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals. It offers its deal offerings to customers through Websites; search engines; mobile applications and mobile Web browsers, which enable consumers to browse, purchase, manage, and redeem deals on their mobile devices; emails; affiliate channels; display advertising; and television and radio advertising. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Groupon, Inc. is a subsidiary of The Point, LLC.

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, provides content and application delivery services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions to businesses, government agencies, and other enterprises to enhance the reliability and scalability of their online services and applications. Its services include Web page content services; file transfer services; rich media streaming services; and guaranteed application services for Websites that have various features, such as on-line booking and ordering, real-time stock quotes, and on-line surveys. The company also provides managed Internet data services for content and application delivery, and network infrastructure and security; ChinaCache cloud services for cloud computing and network storage; content bridging services for mobile telecommunications carriers; and mobile Internet solutions. In addition, it offers various value-added services, such as geo-content acceleration service, performance evaluation modules, scalable service routing service, link anti-hijack service, netstorage service, user behavior analysis service, Website performance evaluation service, all-around application acceleration solution, and cloud extension solution. The companyÂ’s value-added services also include CC Index, an analytics platform that provides Internet users real-time data on traffic, bandwidth, and usage habits, as well as other statistics; and file aware download, which provides CDN technology, end-user control ability, a customizable user interface, and insight into download analytics and content usage information. Further, it provides technical consultation and IT system integration services; constructs cloud infrastructure; and leases mechanical equipment, as well as engages in computer hardware, technology development, and electronic equipment businesses. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.