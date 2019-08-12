Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) Reaches $2.55 After 8.00% Up Move; Moody's (MCO) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Among 9 analysts covering Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Moody’s Corp had 17 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) rating on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $19400 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 9. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 11 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by PiperJaffray with “Neutral” on Friday, April 5. UBS maintained Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) earned “Neutral” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Monday, February 25. On Wednesday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. See Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) latest ratings:

01/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $220.0000 New Target: $240.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $200.0000 New Target: $215.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $214.0000 New Target: $228.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $198.0000 New Target: $200.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight New Target: $220.0000 Initiates Coverage On

11/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $145.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $170.0000 New Target: $195.0000 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $189.0000 New Target: $194.0000 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $168.0000 New Target: $192.0000 Maintain

The stock of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.59% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.55. About 6.62 million shares traded or 42.85% up from the average. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4.60 FROM $4.40; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS VOUCHERCLOUD PARENT CO. FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE $65M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Groupon Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRPN); 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Backlash grows against Groupon for racial slur on website; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CEO SAYS GIFTCLOUD WILL HELP CREATE LOYALTY PROGRAMS; 05/04/2018 – Groupon Continues Local Marketplace Expansion with Universal Orlando Resort Theme Parks Ticketing Partnership; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Board Approves $300M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CFO SAYS GOT TO HIGHER REVENUE PER CUSTOMER FASTER; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $280M-$290MThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $1.45 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $2.75 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:GRPN worth $115.76M more.

Groupon, Inc. operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to clients by offering goods and services at a discount in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.45 billion. The firm provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals. It has a 212.5 P/E ratio. It offers its deal offerings to clients through Websites; search engines; mobile applications and mobile Web browsers, which enable clients to browse, purchase, manage, and redeem deals on their mobile devices; emails; affiliate channels; display advertising; and television and radio advertising.

More notable recent Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Groupon (GRPN) Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Implied Volatility Surging for Groupon (GRPN) Stock Options – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “7 Stocks Under $7 to Invest in Now – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Groupon -2.9% as traffic challenges weigh on Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 22, 2019 : FOLD, FAST, IQ, GRPN, PBCT, FISV – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Groupon Inc had 6 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) on Thursday, February 14 with “Hold” rating. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold Groupon, Inc. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has 400 shares. Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 250,723 shares in its portfolio. Coatue Management Limited Liability Corp owns 317,354 shares. Wellington Management Grp Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.73M shares. Freshford Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 2.7% or 3.96 million shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 19,610 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street Corp owns 10.31 million shares. Wagner Bowman Corporation holds 0.01% or 13,000 shares. Comerica Bankshares holds 14,856 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Principal Incorporated has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 275,881 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Llc owns 10,626 shares. Voya Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Jpmorgan Chase reported 2.39M shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 7.09M shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold Moody's Corporation shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Financial Bank The invested in 13,117 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 1,790 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 59,259 shares in its portfolio. Ativo Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 0.66% or 8,680 shares. Smithfield Tru holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,607 shares. Korea Invest holds 0.06% or 69,885 shares in its portfolio. Manor Road Prtn Limited invested 3.47% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). D E Shaw & reported 134,992 shares stake. Btr Cap Management holds 0.05% or 1,367 shares. 40,501 are held by Cibc Asset Mgmt. 34,648 were reported by Lazard Asset Ltd Liability. 1832 Asset L P, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 13,610 shares. Trustmark Bank & Trust Department accumulated 0.02% or 1,090 shares. Park National Oh holds 2,142 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance stated it has 305,015 shares.

MoodyÂ’s Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. The company has market cap of $40.20 billion. It operates through two divisions, MoodyÂ’s Investors Service and MoodyÂ’s Analytics. It has a 32.96 P/E ratio. The MoodyÂ’s Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $212.46. About 339,070 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 26/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA AVERAGE DOLLAR BOND YIELD SPREAD OVER U.S. TREASURIES FALLS 6 BASIS POINTS TO 251 BPS AFTER MOODY’S REPRIEVE; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Mig 1 To Kent County, Mi’s Golt Notes; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Cmbs Classes Of Gsmsc 2012-BWTR; 12/04/2018 – TIMES CHINA’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Cfr To Siiwf Holdings, Inc. (Springs); Outlook Is Stable; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PATAGONIA’S & GPAT’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK;; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Orix To A3; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Provisional Rating To Mercedes-Benz Master Owner Trust, Series 2018-B Notes; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To China Overseas Land & Investment’s Proposed Senior Notes; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Cuts Gibson’s Rating to D-PD From Caa3-PD on Chapter 11 Filing

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Moody’s Corporation Has Posted an Updated Management Presentation for Investors – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Preview Of Moody’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Moody’s Corp (MCO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Moody’s Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.