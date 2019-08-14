Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) Reaches $2.41 52-Week Low; Provident Investment Management Lowered Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake

The stock of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) hit a new 52-week low and has $2.24 target or 7.00% below today’s $2.41 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.37B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. If the $2.24 price target is reached, the company will be worth $95.76 million less. The stock decreased 5.49% or $0.1401 during the last trading session, reaching $2.4099. About 3.99 million shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.75 FROM $5.50; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED $300 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 10/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Groupon and BioMarin; 03/05/2018 – GROUPON INKS PARTNERSHIP WITH LOCAL CLASSES LEADER COURSEHORSE; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4.60 FROM $4.40; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $280M-$290M; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS VOUCHERCLOUD PARENT CO. FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE $65M; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. $0

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 2.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 13,397 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Provident Investment Management Inc holds 576,121 shares with $37.05 million value, down from 589,518 last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $16.76B valuation. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $29.22. About 1.86M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold Groupon, Inc. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Axa reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Principal Fincl Gru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Moreover, Hsbc Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). The France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Marathon Trading Mngmt invested in 14,824 shares. Coatue Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 317,354 shares. Gamco Et Al owns 320,220 shares. Parametric Port Associates invested in 0% or 1.53M shares. Mount Vernon Assocs Inc Md invested in 13,400 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Leisure Capital Management owns 92,528 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 125,315 shares. Stifel Fin Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 200 shares. has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN).

More notable recent Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Groupon Is Undervalued, But Better To Avoid – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Groupon (GRPN) Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Profitconfidential.com published: “Groupon Inc: This Beaten-Down Tech Stock Could Be an Opportunity – Profit Confidential” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Implied Volatility Surging for Groupon (GRPN) Stock Options – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Groupon -2.9% as traffic challenges weigh on Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Groupon, Inc. operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to clients by offering goods and services at a discount in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.37 billion. The firm provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals. It has a 200.82 P/E ratio. It offers its deal offerings to clients through Websites; search engines; mobile applications and mobile Web browsers, which enable clients to browse, purchase, manage, and redeem deals on their mobile devices; emails; affiliate channels; display advertising; and television and radio advertising.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J bought $28,990 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. Johnson Daniel L. also bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, August 1.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Unknown but Amazing Dividend Stocks – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Incoming Institutions: How Big Players Are Fast-Tracking Blockchain Regulation – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Paylocity Receives Four Awards Recognizing Rapid Growth and Workplace Excellence – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Shoppers Abandon Fast Fashion for Luxury Resale – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Worth Considering Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) For Its Upcoming Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whitnell And, Illinois-based fund reported 7,200 shares. Old Bancorporation In stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 14,339 were reported by Ls Investment Ltd Liability Co. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Co invested in 38,329 shares. Sg Americas accumulated 5,675 shares. Van Eck Assoc accumulated 551 shares. Amp holds 89,324 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Comml Bank Of Hawaii, a Hawaii-based fund reported 13,715 shares. Roundview Cap Lc reported 0.56% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 3,930 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 98,305 were accumulated by Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership. Duncker Streett And Inc stated it has 0.28% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Thomas Story & Son Ltd accumulated 2.68% or 79,344 shares. 5,855 were reported by Cypress Group.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.25’s average target is 6.95% above currents $29.22 stock price. Fastenal had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. Raymond James maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Friday, April 12 with “Strong Buy” rating. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Friday, July 12 by Raymond James. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, June 14 report. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, July 12. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.44M for 20.29 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Provident Investment Management Inc increased Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) stake by 86,526 shares to 910,213 valued at $31.27M in 2019Q1. It also upped Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) stake by 51,010 shares and now owns 1.34M shares. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) was raised too.