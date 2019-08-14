Groupon Inc. (GRPN) and Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Comparison side by side

As Internet Information Providers businesses, Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) and Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Groupon Inc. 3 0.58 N/A -0.09 0.00 Baidu Inc. 144 0.00 N/A 8.44 13.23

Table 1 demonstrates Groupon Inc. and Baidu Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Groupon Inc. and Baidu Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Groupon Inc. 0.00% -14.1% -3.1% Baidu Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 7%

Risk & Volatility

Groupon Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.27 beta. Competitively, Baidu Inc.’s 70.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.7 beta.

Liquidity

Groupon Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Baidu Inc. which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2.8 Quick Ratio. Baidu Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Groupon Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Groupon Inc. and Baidu Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Groupon Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Baidu Inc. 0 2 6 2.75

The average target price of Groupon Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 96.08%. Meanwhile, Baidu Inc.’s average target price is $191.56, while its potential upside is 96.71%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Baidu Inc. seems more appealing than Groupon Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 63.9% of Groupon Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.4% of Baidu Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Groupon Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 15.6% of Baidu Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Groupon Inc. -11.02% -12.01% -13.46% -15.32% -34.51% -1.56% Baidu Inc. -4.02% -5.35% -32.47% -34.04% -55.57% -29.57%

For the past year Groupon Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Baidu Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Baidu Inc. beats Groupon Inc.

Groupon, Inc. operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals. It offers its deal offerings to customers through Websites; search engines; mobile applications and mobile Web browsers, which enable consumers to browse, purchase, manage, and redeem deals on their mobile devices; emails; affiliate channels; display advertising; and television and radio advertising. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Groupon, Inc. is a subsidiary of The Point, LLC.

Baidu, Inc. provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Search Services, Transaction Services, and IQiyi. It offers Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find relevant information online, including Web pages, news, images, documents, and multimedia files through links provided on its Website; and transaction platform, including Nuomi.com to connect online and offline services provided by third-parties. The company also provides transaction services, such as Baidu Nuomi, Baidu Deliveries, Baidu Mobile Game, Baidu Wallet, Baidu Maps, and others; and iQiyi, an online video platform with a content library that includes licensed movies, television series, cartoons, shows, and other programs. In addition, it offers auction-based pay-for-performance services; online marketing services based on search queries, contextuals, audience attributes, media and placement attributes, and other forms; and consultative services. The company serves online marketing customers, including SMEs, large domestic companies, and Chinese divisions and subsidiaries of multinational companies operating in the retail and ecommerce, local services, medical and healthcare, network service, financial services, education, online games, transportation, construction, business services, and decoration industries. The company was formerly known as Baidu.com, Inc. and changed its name to Baidu, Inc. in December 2008. Baidu, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.