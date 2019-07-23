Groupon (GRPN) Stock Value Declined While Par Capital Management Has Raised Position by $15.08 Million; Roundview Capital Decreased Its Bank Amer (BAC) Stake by $1.60 Million as Valuation Declined

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 10.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 5.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 54.65M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.99M, up from 49.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.46. About 1.52 million shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 31.83% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Groupon; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4.60 FROM $4.40; 15/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners Buys New 1.4% Position in Groupon; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS VOUCHERCLOUD PARENT CO. FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE $65M; 01/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 10/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Groupon and BioMarin; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED $300 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q REV. $626.5M, EST. $603.9M

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 59,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,341 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 184,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $30.22. About 47.70M shares traded or 1.78% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: D.C. Entrepreneurs Express Highest Level of Confidence in Their Local Economy Since Fall 2015 Tue, 01 May 2018; 16/04/2018 – BofA’s profit rises on higher interest rates, loan growth; 30/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by David Christopher at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on June 6; 20/03/2018 – Robin Wigglesworth: Fund managers REALLY hate the UK, and its getting worse, according to the latest Bank of America investor; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SEPARATE CHAIRMAN AND CEO FAILS WITH 30.7 PCT OF VOTES CAST; 02/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 14/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.69 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.72 PCT AT FEBRUARY END – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mig Cap Llc invested in 7.84% or 16.28M shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 2.05 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) holds 0.15% or 500,000 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Gp Lc holds 0% or 42,576 shares. Colony Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 34,055 shares. Indaba Mgmt LP invested in 2.55% or 3.52M shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation reported 13,000 shares. 2.78M were reported by Axa. Amalgamated Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Morgan Stanley owns 5.76M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Credit Agricole S A invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Da Davidson owns 14,117 shares. North Star Inv Mgmt Corp invested 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Coatue Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46B and $5.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 100,000 shares to 357,800 shares, valued at $59.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 171,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 531,142 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHH) by 15,662 shares to 57,937 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,853 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc.