Groupon (GRPN) Shares Declined While Ulysses Management Has Cut Holding; As Texas Instrs (TXN) Valuation Rose, Holder Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has Trimmed Stake by $6.05 Million

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 40.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd sold 57,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 83,935 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90M, down from 140,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $120.61. About 5.78 million shares traded or 15.25% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 99.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 3.94B shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 6.25M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.18 million, down from 3.95 billion at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.99% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $2.51. About 8.07M shares traded or 74.77% up from the average. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Rev $626.5M; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Groupon; 14/03/2018 – Groupon Recognizes the Top 10 Cities with the Friendliest Local Businesses; 03/05/2018 – Want to Learn to Weld? Groupon Inks Strategic Partnership with Local Classes Leader CourseHorse; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED $300 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q REV. $626.5M, EST. $603.9M; 03/05/2018 – GROUPON INKS PARTNERSHIP WITH LOCAL CLASSES LEADER COURSEHORSE; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 30/05/2018 – CHINA’S DALIAN WANDA SAYS TO SET UP INTERNET TECH JOINT VENTURE WITH TENCENT, JV OF TENCENT AND GROUPON; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $280M-$290M

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc by 10,400 shares to 30,510 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 23,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $922,762 activity.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Texas Instruments Continues To Impress – Seeking Alpha” on December 16, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Semiconductor-General Stock Outlook: Uncertainty Looms Larger – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Analog Strength Aid Texas Instruments (TXN) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SMH, TSM, TXN, NVDA: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “See How Intel Corp Ranks Among Analysts’ Top Dow 30 Picks – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ent Services reported 1,406 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt Limited owns 310,876 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. 75,800 were reported by Mufg Americas. Koshinski Asset Management Inc stated it has 5,011 shares. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). North Star Investment Management holds 14,200 shares. Secor Cap Advsr LP holds 40,413 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Alps Advsr owns 4,566 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fayez Sarofim And has invested 1.59% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Van Strum And Towne Inc has 12,400 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Moreover, Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0.09% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 140,190 shares. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Llc invested in 0.23% or 1,836 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Limited Partnership invested in 727,843 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc reported 3,084 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 21.38 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 398,799 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Fincl Services stated it has 42,629 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation holds 13,683 shares. Federated Pa reported 744 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Bluefin Trading Ltd Company accumulated 0.01% or 17,900 shares. Coatue Management Ltd Liability Company holds 317,354 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Indaba Limited Partnership holds 2.55% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) or 3.52M shares. Fifth Third Bankshares reported 12,305 shares stake. Voya Management Limited Liability holds 0% or 180,456 shares. Par Cap Mngmt holds 3.6% or 54.65 million shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 437,900 shares. Maverick Limited reported 6.91M shares stake. Products Prns Limited Liability Corp reported 1.34 million shares stake.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings by 3,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $8.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp. (NYSE:LEN) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.