Groupon (GRPN) Shareholder Ulysses Management Has Decreased Position by $11.83 Billion as Valuation Declined; Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Has Upped Holding in At&T (T)

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 99.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 3.94B shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 6.25M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.18M, down from 3.95 billion at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.36. About 6.27M shares traded or 23.85% up from the average. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 30/05/2018 – CHINA’S DALIAN WANDA SAYS TO SET UP INTERNET TECH JOINT VENTURE WITH TENCENT, JV OF TENCENT AND GROUPON; 17/05/2018 – Uber Had Hired Jeff Holden From Groupon in 2014; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.75 FROM $5.50; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6.50 FROM $6.00; 22/05/2018 – Groupon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Groupon Recognizes the Top 10 Cities with the Friendliest Local Businesses; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS MAY EXPLORE NEW CATEGORIES FOR GROUPON+; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE RAISED TO $280 MLN TO $290 MLN; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $280M TO $290M, EST. $264.2M

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 117.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 103,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 191,456 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, up from 87,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 26.93 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 03/04/2018 – TOWER ONE WIRELESS BUYS MEXICO TOWER CO. W/ AT&T MASTER LEASE; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for Possible IPO of Latin America TV Business Vrio; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HIRED SEVERAL CONSULTANTS TO HELP UNDERSTAND HOW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION MIGHT APPROACH ‘WIDE RANGE OF ISSUES’ INCLUDING TIME WARNER DEAL -MEMO; 11/05/2018 – AT&T says vetting lapse led to ‘mistake’ of hiring Trump fixer; 30/05/2018 – Live now on @CNBC TV: AT&T chairman & chief executive Randall Stephenson speaks from #CodeCon about the Time Warner deal, content, and more; 29/03/2018 – The Information: Exclusive: AT&T is developing a hardware device, called a switch, that handles the movement of traffic across; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen as Consultant a `Big Mistake’; 15/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW (NOT ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW ) SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 22/03/2018 – AT&TPUBLICPOLICY: AT&T COMMENDS FCC FOR TAKING BOLD STEPS TO FA

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) by 37,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fgl Holdings by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (Walt) Corp (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 5.76 million shares stake. Levin Strategies LP reported 75,000 shares. Grp One Trading LP holds 0.01% or 252,992 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 75,212 shares. Product Limited Liability Company owns 1.34M shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.03% or 190,277 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al owns 320,220 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 437,900 shares. North Star Inv Mgmt holds 0.01% or 30,000 shares. Moreover, Swiss Retail Bank has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 549,625 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 12,659 shares. Sessa Im LP reported 1.54% stake. Mirae Asset Global Invests holds 0.01% or 341,338 shares. Tensile Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.55% or 1.10M shares.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76M and $400.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 54,129 shares to 4,211 shares, valued at $519,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 11,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,577 shares, and cut its stake in Zuora Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Investment owns 1.16 million shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 239,738 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 35,921 shares. Parthenon Ltd Liability Company, Kentucky-based fund reported 23,663 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White owns 76,273 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.83% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 9.97 million shares. Regions Corporation has 1.07% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Company has invested 0.36% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Guardian Management has invested 4.55% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Jcic Asset Management Incorporated holds 12,519 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Gofen & Glossberg Limited Co Il holds 0.33% or 300,729 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Communications Mn invested in 57.14 million shares. Logan Cap Mgmt Inc holds 1.54% or 800,800 shares. Baltimore reported 10,658 shares.