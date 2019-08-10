Groupon (GRPN) Shareholder Sessa Capital Im LP Has Trimmed Stake by $11.53 Million as Share Price Declined; Keybank National Association Trimmed Novartis A G (NVS) Position by $931,584

Sessa Capital Im Lp decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp sold 3.84 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The institutional investor held 3.11 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.03M, down from 6.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.99% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $2.51. About 8.07M shares traded or 74.77% up from the average. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS VOUCHERCLOUD PARENT CO. FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE $65M; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Board Approves $300M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS MAY EXPLORE NEW CATEGORIES FOR GROUPON+; 14/03/2018 – Groupon Recognizes the Top 10 Cities with the Friendliest Local Businesses; 09/03/2018 Groupon Renews Lease for Kentucky Goods Fulfillment Center; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CEO SAYS GIFTCLOUD WILL HELP CREATE LOYALTY PROGRAMS; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 17/05/2018 – Uber Had Hired Jeff Holden From Groupon in 2014; 02/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd. – CWEB.Com; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Loss/Shr 1c

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 13.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 9,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 63,878 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14M, down from 73,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $90.82. About 1.41 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 22/03/2018 – New! Poised for an FDA pitch, Novartis lays out all its PhIII cards on MS drug siponimod $NVS $CELG etc; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS HOPES TO HAVE AIMOVIG APPROVAL IN COMING WEEKS, HOPES TO BE FIRST TO MARKET WITH MIGRAINE MEDICINE; 22/03/2018 – Novartis drug Tasigna® approved by FDA to treat children with rare form of leukemia; 11/05/2018 – Novartis announces FDA approval of Gilenya® as the first disease-modifying therapy for pediatric relapsing multiple sclerosis; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab); 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer’s company; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis; 27/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline is buying Novartis out of their consumer health care partnership; 09/04/2018 – Novartis bets big on gene therapy with $8.7 bln AveXis deal; 06/03/2018 – Christian Bizforum: Novartis readies to auction U.S. generic pills business: sources (Reuters) – Switzerland’s Novartis AG is

More notable recent Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Groupon Launches Groupon Selectâ€“â€“New Membership Program Providing Access to Exclusive Savings and Insider Perks – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Groupon to Webcast Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Groupon -14% after profit shortfall in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Groupon (GRPN) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Groupon (GRPN) Down 3.7% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested in 62,264 shares. 37 were accumulated by Pathstone Family Office Ltd. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Financial Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 2.55 million shares. Ohio-based Fifth Third Comml Bank has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). State Street holds 10.31M shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Brighton Jones Lc invested in 0% or 10,626 shares. Price T Rowe Md owns 202,970 shares. Parametrica Management owns 81,891 shares. Illinois-based Magnetar Finance has invested 0.02% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Par Inc stated it has 54.65M shares or 3.6% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 0.01% or 68,983 shares. 320,220 are owned by Gamco Invsts Et Al.

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie enters STING field with Mavupharma buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Novartis’ Entresto flunks late-stage heart failure study; shares down 1% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Novartis AG Investors (NVS) – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Licenses Respiratory and Herpes Antiviral Research Programs From Novartis (NVS) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “8 More Big Pharma Events in 2019 You Don’t Want to Miss – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 20, 2019.