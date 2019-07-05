Groupon (GRPN) Shareholder Sessa Capital Im LP Has Decreased Position; Msci (MSCI) Shareholder Seatown Holdings Upped Stake by $12.99 Million as Stock Price Rose

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 72.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 65,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 155,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.96M, up from 90,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $5.37 during the last trading session, reaching $240.2. About 136,557 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 37.60% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 29/05/2018 – Ahead of the pack China trio sees strong demand before MSCI inclusion; 05/04/2018 – UBS ETFs PLC – MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF Goes Above 200-D-MA; 06/04/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to USD UCITS ETF Above 50-D-MA; 19/03/2018 – UBS Irl ETF plc – MSCI USA hedged to CHF UCITS ETF Below 50D-MA; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc Total Run Rate at March 31 Grew by 16.2% to $1.4B; 17/05/2018 – China challenge MSCI’s A-share move […]; 09/03/2018 – Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI USA UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-Day Average; 03/05/2018 – MSCI INC – QTRLY SHR $1.24; 20/03/2018 – MSCI SAYS IT IS CURRENTLY REVIEWING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA EVENT, REGARDING FACEBOOK DATA PRIVACY ISSUE

Sessa Capital Im Lp decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp sold 3.84 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.11M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.03 million, down from 6.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $3.575. About 948,446 shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 31.83% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED $300 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CFO SAYS GOT TO HIGHER REVENUE PER CUSTOMER FASTER; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CEO SAYS GIFTCLOUD WILL HELP CREATE LOYALTY PROGRAMS; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO; 03/05/2018 – Want to Learn to Weld? Groupon Inks Strategic Partnership with Local Classes Leader CourseHorse; 02/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd. – CWEB.Com; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 30/05/2018 – CHINA’S DALIAN WANDA SAYS TO SET UP INTERNET TECH JOINT VENTURE WITH TENCENT, JV OF TENCENT AND GROUPON; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 120,672 shares. Whittier Tru Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) holds 500,000 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 1,000 are held by Credit Agricole S A. Sg Americas Securities Ltd invested in 0% or 75,212 shares. Da Davidson reported 14,117 shares. Prudential Finance Inc holds 0% or 172,791 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). 23,948 were reported by Alps Advsrs. Pictet Asset Management Ltd has 8.20 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Natl Bank has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 12,305 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc stated it has 13,683 shares or 0% of all its holdings. American Group reported 284,354 shares. Tudor Et Al stated it has 190,277 shares.

More notable recent Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shareholders Are Down 42% – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “As 2019 School Year Closes, Groupon and Embarc Empower Nearly 130 Chicago High School Students for College and Career Success – Business Wire” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Groupon, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Fintech CEO Explains Why Gift Cards Are More Important Than Ever For Businesses – Benzinga” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bull of the Day: Groupon (GRPN) – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 04, 2018.

Analysts await Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Groupon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,946 were accumulated by Daiwa Secs Gp. Ftb Inc holds 0.01% or 422 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Co Ltd stated it has 0.02% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Provise Grp Ltd Co holds 0.36% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 12,855 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Co holds 0% or 1,025 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset accumulated 746 shares. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 285,483 shares. Cleararc invested in 2,042 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 1,290 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,887 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 2,933 shares. Markel stated it has 0.46% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 82 shares. 1,382 are held by Rmb Cap Llc. Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 300,000 shares to 530,708 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (KRE) by 119,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,784 shares, and cut its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.33 million activity.

More notable recent MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Business Wire” on June 25, 2019, also Business.Financialpost.com with their article: “Rick Bogdan to Retire as MSCI’s General Counsel; Rob Gutowski Named as Successor – Financial Post” published on July 03, 2019, Foxbusiness.com published: “Innovator to List MSCI EAFE and Emerging Markets ETFs on NYSE – Fox Business” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) were released by: Etftrends.com and their article: “Innovator Expands ETF Suite Listing Two ETFs on NYSE Arca – ETF Trends” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.