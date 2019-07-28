Groupon (GRPN) Shareholder Sessa Capital Im LP Has Cut Its Stake by $11.53 Million; Kellogg Co (K) Share Price Rose While State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Cut by $17.68 Million Its Holding

Sessa Capital Im Lp decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp sold 3.84 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.11 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.03 million, down from 6.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99B market cap company. It closed at $3.51 lastly. It is down 31.83% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $280M-$290M; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON ENDS ITS CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED $300 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4.60 FROM $4.40; 14/03/2018 – Groupon Recognizes the Top 10 Cities with the Friendliest Local Businesses; 02/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd. – CWEB.Com; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON: VOUCHERCLOUD CAN ACCELERATE INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 310,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.98M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.29M, down from 4.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $58.73. About 2.78M shares traded or 15.90% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.27; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg latest company to pull out of Venezuela; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg pulls out of Venezuela due to economic crisis; 06/03/2018 FAU College of Business Teams Up with Kellogg School of Management to Host EMBAC USA/Southeast Regional Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Pulls Out of Venezuela, Citing Its ‘Deterioration’; 24/04/2018 – PRETTYMUCH and Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Introduce Fans to First-Ever Cereal Record In New York City; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Exercises Option to Acquire Stake in Tolaram Africa Foods; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Investment Results in Stake in Nigerian Food Manufacturer; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG DISCONTINUING OPS IN VENEZUELA EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

Analysts await Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Groupon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Associate, Florida-based fund reported 436,800 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 6,931 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 23,588 shares. Dubuque Natl Bank And Tru holds 0% or 5,946 shares in its portfolio. Bluefin Trading Lc accumulated 17,900 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Price Michael F stated it has 2.50M shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.04% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability holds 69,313 shares. D E Shaw & accumulated 4.01 million shares. Federated Pa invested 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 7.09M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Moors & Cabot reported 11,000 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 269,001 shares.

More notable recent Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Groupon (GRPN) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Groupon (GRPN) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Yahoo Finance” published on February 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Some Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shareholders Are Down 42% – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Groupon and Prodege Announce Card-Linked Offers Distribution Partnership – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “/C O R R E C T I O N — Kellogg Company/ – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hovnanian Enterprises Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice from NYSE – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Buying Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Hot Commodities: An Offaly Happy July 4th! – Benzinga” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Mgmt Gp has 0% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 264 shares. 14,677 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems. Signaturefd Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability stated it has 825,776 shares. Synovus reported 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). City holds 38,187 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Covington Cap Management holds 0.01% or 3,250 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 16,221 shares. Barbara Oil Company stated it has 17,500 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 61,212 shares. 24,275 are held by Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Company. Tci Wealth, Arizona-based fund reported 192 shares. 715 are held by Hudock Capital Group Limited. Calamos Advsrs Limited Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).

