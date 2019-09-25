Groupon (GRPN) Shareholder Par Capital Management Lifted Position; As Costco Whsl New Com (COST) Stock Price Rose, Ami Asset Management Raised Holding

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) by 51.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 59,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 174,394 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.09 million, up from 115,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $287.91. About 1.98 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 2.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 56.65 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202.79 million, up from 54.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.72. About 7.43 million shares traded or 33.47% up from the average. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS SEES NO MEANINGFUL IMPACT FROM BREXIT; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO; 03/05/2018 – GROUPON INKS PARTNERSHIP WITH LOCAL CLASSES LEADER COURSEHORSE; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.75 FROM $5.50; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. $0; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Groupon; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $280M TO $290M, EST. $264.2M; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q REV. $626.5M, EST. $603.9M; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON: VOUCHERCLOUD CAN ACCELERATE INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42B and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realpage Inc Com (NASDAQ:RP) by 7,339 shares to 199,230 shares, valued at $11.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Siteone Landscape Supp Com by 10,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,981 shares, and cut its stake in Petiq.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legacy Private holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,137 shares. Amer And Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Rhumbline Advisers holds 806,449 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny owns 88,010 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 45,148 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.2% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Farmers Merchants Investments Inc reported 389 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hyman Charles D reported 3,249 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Covington Capital Mngmt holds 97,891 shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 20,478 shares. Aviance Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1,915 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 3,704 were reported by Gideon. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation reported 18,493 shares. Ckw Financial Group has 0.04% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $129,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold GRPN shares while 45 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 343.70 million shares or 0.88% less from 346.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 19,530 are held by Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Incorporated. Da Davidson & holds 0% or 11,500 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) or 32,334 shares. 43.01 million were reported by Vanguard Incorporated. State Street Corp accumulated 0% or 10.49M shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Ser Gru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 287 shares. Wellington Grp Inc Llp invested in 0% or 2.79 million shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York has 0.01% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 20,092 shares. New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.04% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.01% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 1,040 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4.02 million shares. Geode Cap Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN).