Groupon (GRPN) Shareholder Indaba Capital Management LP Lowered Its Position by $11.83 Million; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holder Nwq Investment Management Company Has Lowered Holding by $13.87 Million as Share Price Rose

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 52.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp analyzed 3.94M shares as the company's stock declined 1.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.52M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50M, down from 7.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.031 during the last trading session, reaching $3.509. About 1.58 million shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 31.83% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.26% the S&P500.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 31.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 203,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 437,461 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.91 million, down from 641,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $68.23. About 958,821 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table); 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 14/05/2018 – Mice That Roar: Small Nations Eat Up LNG Glut at Bargain Prices; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Makes Offer to Buy Rest of Cheniere Partners; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Receives Merger Proposal from Cheniere Energy, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC to 87.8%

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77B and $4.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 489,034 shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $29.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 6,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 530,096 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 414.29% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $56.63 million for 77.53 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Cap Inc accumulated 0% or 203 shares. Gulf Intl Natl Bank (Uk) Limited holds 49,805 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Farmstead Capital Management has invested 29.8% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Jane Street Ltd Company holds 290,075 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De accumulated 1.67 million shares. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.13% or 9,071 shares. Catalyst Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 228,632 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 475,103 shares. Jennison Associate holds 2.18M shares. Freshford Cap Management Limited Liability holds 10.6% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 809,165 shares. Reaves W H And Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 3,500 shares. Amer Intl Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 9,146 shares. Brigade Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 328,500 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 254 shares.

Analysts await Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Groupon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd owns 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 1.32 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 275,881 shares. Moreover, Marathon Trading Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 14,824 shares. Gamco Et Al has 0.01% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 320,220 shares. Principal Gp Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 45,282 shares. Raymond James has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Northern Trust owns 5.67 million shares. Signaturefd Llc has 20 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Company owns 20,112 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 13,555 are held by Piedmont Invest Advsrs Inc. California Employees Retirement invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Rhumbline Advisers reported 588,245 shares. Mackay Shields Lc reported 298,846 shares. P2 Cap Prtn Ltd Co stated it has 18.57 million shares.

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77M and $490.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Retail Value Inc by 250,290 shares to 666,510 shares, valued at $20.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Golden Entmt Inc by 160,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 932,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Exantas Cap Corp.