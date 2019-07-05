Groupon (GRPN) Shareholder Indaba Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $11.83 Million as Stock Price Declined; Argentiere Capital Ag Holds Holding in Red Hat (Put) (RHT)

Argentiere Capital Ag increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (Put) (RHT) by 450% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 110,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.10M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Red Hat Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $187.89. About 515,011 shares traded. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 12.46% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 52.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 3.94 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.52 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50 million, down from 7.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $3.575. About 1.48 million shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 31.83% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $280M TO $290M, EST. $264.2M; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Backlash grows against Groupon for racial slur on website; 10/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Groupon and BioMarin; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS SEES NO MEANINGFUL IMPACT FROM BREXIT; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. $0; 15/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners Buys New 1.4% Position in Groupon; 01/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON: VOUCHERCLOUD CAN ACCELERATE INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS; 22/05/2018 – Groupon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bristol John W Company New York has 218,055 shares. Edgestream Prtn LP has invested 4.61% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 297,982 shares. Gulf Bank (Uk) Ltd accumulated 43,320 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss owns 1,500 shares. Whittier Com stated it has 132 shares. 16,225 were reported by Connor Clark Lunn Investment Limited. Df Dent & Co Inc reported 1.68% stake. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.1% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 251,016 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 11,975 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank holds 700 shares. York Capital Mgmt Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.46% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Vanguard Group owns 0.13% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 18.28 million shares. Maryland-based Sandy Spring Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Slack will make its public debut on the NYSE: Morning Brief – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Turnaround Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on June 27, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “IBM exec updates investors on Red Hat deal – Triangle Business Journal” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Highs Across The Board – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87M and $230.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 95,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (Put) (NYSE:MS) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

More notable recent Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jan 22, 2019 : GRPN, QQQ, INTC, XEL, GILD, AMD – Nasdaq” on January 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Some Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shareholders Are Down 42% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Groupon, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should You Buy Groupon (GRPN) Stock Ahead of Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Bull Run on AMD Stock Is Not Anywhere Near Over – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Groupon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.