Groupon (GRPN) Shareholder Indaba Capital Management LP Decreased Position by $11.83 Million as Valuation Declined; Target (TGT) Shareholder Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Raised Its Position by $422,560

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 52.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 3.94 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 3.52M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50M, down from 7.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.36. About 6.27 million shares traded or 24.77% up from the average. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 15/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners Buys New 1.4% Position in Groupon; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON ENDS ITS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Groupon; 21/04/2018 – DJ Groupon Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRPN); 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 30/05/2018 – CHINA’S DALIAN WANDA SAYS TO SET UP INTERNET TECH JOINT VENTURE WITH TENCENT, JV OF TENCENT AND GROUPON

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 34.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 5,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 20,477 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 15,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $84.21. About 4.71 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Average Transaction Amount Rose 0.4%; 03/04/2018 – Target is planning to open small-format stores in New York’s Upper East Side neighborhood, Staten Island and Astoria, Queens; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE DIGITAL CHANNEL SALES GREW 28 PERCENT AND CONTRIBUTED 1.1 PERCENTAGE POINTS OF COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 15/05/2018 – Target Restock Expands Nationwide With Reduced Delivery Cost — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Job Applicants Enter Settlement With Target Corp Over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 03/04/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery Across the Northwest; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Gross Margin 26.2%; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q EPS $2.02; 22/03/2018 – Target Could Reap $600 Million In Sales From Toys ‘R’ Us Liquidation — MarketWatch

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77 million and $490.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exantas Cap Corp by 386,847 shares to 949,785 shares, valued at $10.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 2.59M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.92M shares, and has risen its stake in Retail Value Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.01% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Gabelli Funds Ltd Company holds 800,000 shares. Leisure accumulated 92,528 shares. Axa holds 2.78 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 24,065 shares. 990,820 were accumulated by California Employees Retirement Sys. Citigroup holds 0% or 196,770 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Pinnacle Limited accumulated 3.31 million shares or 0.27% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 62,264 shares. Levin Strategies Lp reported 0.03% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 23,588 shares stake. The Maryland-based Wagner Bowman Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). P2 Cap Limited Company has 5.48% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN).

