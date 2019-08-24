Groupon (GRPN) Shareholder Freshford Capital Management Cut Holding as Stock Declined; Cbs (CBS) Share Price Rose While Shapiro Capital Management Upped Its Position

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 37.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 2.40M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 3.96M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.08M, down from 6.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.4. About 8.42M shares traded or 55.33% up from the average. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 09/05/2018 – Groupon Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $280M-$290M; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Groupon; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON: VOUCHERCLOUD CAN ACCELERATE INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – CHINA’S DALIAN WANDA SAYS TO SET UP INTERNET TECH JOINT VENTURE WITH TENCENT, JV OF TENCENT AND GROUPON; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Rev $626.5M; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Backlash grows against Groupon for racial slur on website; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE RAISED TO $280 MLN TO $290 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $260M-$270M; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.75 FROM $5.50; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corporation (CBS) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 120,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 2.55M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.38 billion, up from 2.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.74% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 6.36M shares traded or 127.71% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: CBS submits below market value bid for Viacom; 17/05/2018 – S&P PLACES ‘BBB’ RATING ON CBS ON CREDITWATCH NEG; 17/05/2018 – CBS independent Class A holder questions dilution plan, source says [22:43 BST17 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/05/2018 – CBS CORP – DEAL ALSO INCLUDES RETRANSMISSION CONSENT FOR SHOWTIME, CBS SPORTS NETWORK AND SMITHSONIAN CHANNEL; 16/05/2018 – DELAWARE JUDGE WON’T IMMEDIATELY RULE ON CBS LAWSUIT; 14/05/2018 – CBS Goes on Attack Against Redstones, Suing Controlling Shareholder for Breaching Fiduciary Duty; 16/05/2018 – REDSTONE FAMILY SAYS CBS BOARD FILED FLAWED SUIT OVER MERGER; 17/05/2018 – CBS to challenge National Amusement’s move to change bylaws; 03/04/2018 – CBS has not made a formal offer to buy Viacom after social issues raised a roadblock in the talks; 03/04/2018 – Sumner Redstone Wouldn’t Have Last Word on a CBS-Viacom Merger

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00 billion and $4282.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bwx Technologies Inc. by 44,100 shares to 3.92 million shares, valued at $194.27 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 13,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,396 shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) owns 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 68 shares. Pointstate LP invested 0.03% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Cap Intl Invsts has 0.08% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 3.77 million shares. Weiss Multi reported 0.15% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Cibc Ww Markets accumulated 0.13% or 334,507 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Lc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.11 million shares. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt invested in 0.76% or 467,002 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel holds 1.09% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 229,417 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 46,521 shares. Bb&T Ltd Com holds 0.08% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 184,916 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Ltd Liability invested in 0.33% or 41,323 shares. Covington Mgmt accumulated 250 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Company stated it has 14,289 shares.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CBS Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “CBS Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analysts Waiting To See Whether ViacomCBS Will Do Better Than Viacom And CBS – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CBS and Nexstar Media Group Renew Affiliation Agreements – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.