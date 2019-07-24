Groupon (GRPN) Share Value Declined While Indaba Capital Management LP Has Lowered Position; Tiger Legatus Capital Management Decreased Its Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 111,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 161,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $37.53. About 96,895 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 33.46% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 52.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 3.94M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.52M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50M, down from 7.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $3.535. About 3.52M shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 31.83% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Groupon Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRPN); 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4.60 FROM $4.40; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CEO SAYS GIFTCLOUD WILL HELP CREATE LOYALTY PROGRAMS; 03/05/2018 – GROUPON INKS PARTNERSHIP WITH LOCAL CLASSES LEADER COURSEHORSE; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Board Approves $300M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 17/05/2018 – Uber Had Hired Jeff Holden From Groupon in 2014; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $280M TO $290M, EST. $264.2M; 03/05/2018 – Want to Learn to Weld? Groupon Inks Strategic Partnership with Local Classes Leader CourseHorse; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. $0; 05/04/2018 – Groupon Partnering With Universal Orlando Resort to Offer Multiday Ticketing Packages for Universal Orlando’s Theme Parks

Analysts await The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSGX’s profit will be $8.42 million for 93.83 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by The Descartes Systems Group Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Analysts await Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Groupon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.

