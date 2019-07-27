Groupon (GRPN) Share Value Declined While Freshford Capital Management Cut Holding by $7.21 Million; Capital Guardian Trust Company Boosted Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stake by $55.10 Million; Stock Value Rose

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 37.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 2.40M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.96 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.08M, down from 6.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99B market cap company. It closed at $3.51 lastly. It is down 31.83% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.75 FROM $5.50; 15/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners Buys New 1.4% Position in Groupon; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Backlash grows against Groupon for racial slur on website; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 10/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Groupon and BioMarin; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CEO SAYS GIFTCLOUD WILL HELP CREATE LOYALTY PROGRAMS; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $280M TO $290M, EST. $264.2M; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON ENDS ITS CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – Uber Had Hired Jeff Holden From Groupon in 2014

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 181% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 1.22M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.15M, up from 676,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $47.99. About 5.06M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BOOSTS CY 2018 REV. & EPS OUTLOOK; 17/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Delivers Game Changing Experience with Deepest, Most Engaging Call of Duty Ever; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Results Get Boost From In-Game Spending; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard reports 15.7 pct rise in adjusted revenue; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Brandon Snow Named Chief Revenue Officer; 04/05/2018 – The company’s CEO hinted Activision may do something in the same genre in the future; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.97B; 17/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Battle-royale Mode For Next Call Of Duty — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Dow Jones Newswires Broke Activision Earnings Embargo, Published Erroneous Revenue Headline; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of incorrect earnings

Analysts await Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Groupon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Capital Group Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Bluecrest Ltd accumulated 56,012 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Amalgamated State Bank invested 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Ameritas Invest Partners Inc reported 0.01% stake. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Limited Liability Company owns 12,659 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kepos LP reported 369,118 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 0% stake. Brighton Jones Ltd holds 10,626 shares. Hbk L P, Texas-based fund reported 947,627 shares. Moreover, Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited has 0.04% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Sessa Capital Im LP reported 3.11 million shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 24,065 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Lp owns 233,606 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Marathon Trading Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 14,824 shares stake.

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo And Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.01 million shares to 56,880 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 121,472 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,209 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 1.88M shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. National Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 411,423 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 74,023 shares. North Star Investment Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Glacier Peak Limited Liability Corp has 1.42% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 34,100 shares. Montrusco Bolton Incorporated stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Swedbank has 6.01 million shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Sei Invs has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 6,507 shares. 45,570 are held by Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Co. Charles Schwab Management Inc has 3.16M shares. Parkside Fincl Bank Trust owns 590 shares. 7,300 were reported by Intact Invest Mgmt Incorporated. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 130 shares. Partnervest Advisory Serv Llc, a California-based fund reported 6,261 shares.

