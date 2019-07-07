Groupon (GRPN) Share Price Declined While Ulysses Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; As Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Market Valuation Were Volatile, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Upped Holding

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 99.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 3.94 billion shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6.25 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.18M, down from 3.95 billion at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03 billion market cap company. It closed at $3.58 lastly. It is down 31.83% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 30/05/2018 – CHINA’S DALIAN WANDA SAYS TO SET UP INTERNET TECH JOINT VENTURE WITH TENCENT, JV OF TENCENT AND GROUPON; 22/05/2018 – Groupon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Rev $626.5M; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $260M-$270M; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON ENDS ITS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON: VOUCHERCLOUD CAN ACCELERATE INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS MAY EXPLORE NEW CATEGORIES FOR GROUPON+; 03/05/2018 – Want to Learn to Weld? Groupon Inks Strategic Partnership with Local Classes Leader CourseHorse; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4.60 FROM $4.40

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 47,432 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.65M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.89 million, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrms IDT ‘BB-‘ Rtng; Outlook Rvsd To Pos From Stble; 08/03/2018 – IDT to Showcase its Latest Optical Communication Solutions at OFC 2018; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TIAs; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TlAs; 23/03/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 13/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Latest Technology Solutions at TECHNO-FRONTIER 2018; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for Ml MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (NASDAQ:VOD) by 28,800 shares to 671,200 shares, valued at $12.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 987,444 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 547,094 shares, and cut its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD).

More notable recent Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for January 28, 2019 : CE, RGA, ELS, WHR, BRO, GGG, IDTI, WWD, CR, CHFC, JJSF, SSB – Nasdaq” on January 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 25, 2019 : SQQQ, QQQ, UBS, AMD, NOK, PTI, IDTI, TVIX, STM, ACB, PG, AEG – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Will the IDT Acquisition Actually Go Through? – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 11, 2018. More interesting news about Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Renesas and IDT Announce Final Regulatory Approval for Renesas’ Proposed Acquisition of IDT – PRNewswire” published on March 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Did Energous Finally Prove the Bears Wrong? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 31, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Ptnrs holds 20,265 shares. Peddock Advsrs Lc holds 0% or 76 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Bb&T Secs Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 5,200 shares. Paloma owns 250,628 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 408,275 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Fort LP holds 0.07% or 6,590 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd owns 42,650 shares. Northern Trust Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.22 million shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 171,113 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.02% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Fil, a Bermuda-based fund reported 1.71 million shares. 198,548 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement. Moreover, Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0% invested in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 4,633 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab reported 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). 3.96M were accumulated by Freshford Cap Mgmt Llc. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.01% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc owns 275,881 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Northern owns 5.67M shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia accumulated 50,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 268,230 shares. Coatue Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Maverick holds 6.91M shares. Parametrica Management has invested 0.62% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company owns 800,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Group holds 41.73 million shares. 75,017 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Moody Bancshares Division reported 1,274 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings by 3,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $8.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney (Walt) Corp (NYSE:DIS) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Hd Supply Hdlgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Analysts await Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Groupon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.