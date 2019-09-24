Groupon (GRPN) Holding Held by Ulysses Management Llc; Greylin Investment Mangement Has Cut Helmerich & Payne (HP) Holding by $1.63 Million

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 423.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 5.30M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 6.55M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.44 million, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.81. About 3.33 million shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4.60 FROM $4.40; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 03/05/2018 – GROUPON INKS PARTNERSHIP WITH LOCAL CLASSES LEADER COURSEHORSE; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.75 FROM $5.50; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Groupon; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS VOUCHERCLOUD PARENT CO. FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE $65M; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 03/05/2018 – Want to Learn to Weld? Groupon Inks Strategic Partnership with Local Classes Leader CourseHorse; 21/04/2018 – DJ Groupon Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRPN)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 64.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 32,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 18,015 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $912,000, down from 50,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $43.33. About 691,775 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 27/03/2018 Helmerich & Payne Raises FY18 Capital Spending View to $400M-$450M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Helmerich & Payne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HP); 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $60; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO DESIGNATE; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Cites Continued Improvement in Market Conditions; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Now Sees FY18 Depreciation of Approximately $585M; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Smith to Replace Juan Pablo Tardio as CFO Upon His Retirement in June; 22/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macerich Co (Call) (NYSE:MAC) by 50,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $10.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Class A Common St by 1,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,055 shares, and cut its stake in Groupon Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Since August 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $129,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.42 in 2019Q1.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83 million and $445.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 21,200 shares to 138,978 shares, valued at $10.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 99,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 656,173 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, up 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. HP’s profit will be $26.27M for 45.14 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.