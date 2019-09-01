Groupon (GRPN) Holder Sessa Capital Im LP Lowered Stake as Stock Declined; Hallmark Capital Management Increases Holding in Mastercard (MA)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 121.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 1,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 3,424 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $806,000, up from 1,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.60 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,

Sessa Capital Im Lp decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp sold 3.84 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The institutional investor held 3.11M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.03M, down from 6.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.48. About 5.28M shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Backlash grows against Groupon for racial slur on website; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 03/05/2018 – GROUPON INKS PARTNERSHIP WITH LOCAL CLASSES LEADER COURSEHORSE; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Groupon; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS MAY EXPLORE NEW CATEGORIES FOR GROUPON+; 15/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners Buys New 1.4% Position in Groupon; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6.50 FROM $6.00; 22/05/2018 – Groupon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74 million and $916.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4,317 shares to 193,498 shares, valued at $18.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,596 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Enterprise Financial Ser has 0.31% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Piedmont Advisors holds 1.09% or 113,903 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.78% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Raymond James & Assoc reported 845,725 shares. Price Capital Management has invested 1.46% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Comerica Natl Bank has 257,110 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Moreover, Moreno Evelyn V has 0.88% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Gsa Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1,535 shares. Scholtz & Lc holds 34,838 shares or 5.47% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And invested in 58,445 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 175,608 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Security Comml Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia accumulated 2,033 shares. 15,239 were accumulated by Scharf Invs Ltd Liability Company. United Kingdom-based Baillie Gifford has invested 1.51% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cadence Bankshares Na, Texas-based fund reported 5,990 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. On Wednesday, July 31 Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,500 shares. 1,735 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

