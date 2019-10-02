Groupon (GRPN) Holder Raymond James & Associates Lowered Holding by $570,450; Legacy Private Trust Has Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $1.90 Million as Stock Rose

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 43.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 190,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The institutional investor held 246,650 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $883,000, down from 436,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.58. About 2.16M shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 02/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd. – CWEB.Com; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $260M-$270M; 30/05/2018 – CHINA’S DALIAN WANDA SAYS TO SET UP INTERNET TECH JOINT VENTURE WITH TENCENT, JV OF TENCENT AND GROUPON; 09/03/2018 Groupon Renews Lease for Kentucky Goods Fulfillment Center; 05/04/2018 – Groupon Continues Local Marketplace Expansion with Universal Orlando Resort Theme Parks Ticketing Partnership; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS SEES NO MEANINGFUL IMPACT FROM BREXIT; 03/05/2018 – Want to Learn to Weld? Groupon Inks Strategic Partnership with Local Classes Leader CourseHorse; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON ENDS ITS CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS VOUCHERCLOUD PARENT CO. FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE $65M

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 14,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 40,392 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.41M, down from 54,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $134.49. About 19.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft announces new intelligent security innovations to help businesses manage threats from cloud to edge; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will let government clients run its Azure cloud technology on their own servers; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENTERPRISES A SOLUTION INTEGRATING CO’S MOBILITY AND SECURITY WITH MICROSOFT’S CLOUD AND PRODUCTIVITY PRODUCTS; 02/04/2018 – Symic Bio Announces 12-Month Results from the SHIELD Trial of SB-030 in Peripheral Vascular Disease; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s BI360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110

Since August 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $129,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold GRPN shares while 45 reduced holdings.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99B and $69.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aberdeen Asia Pacific Incom (FAX) by 152,341 shares to 343,091 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.41M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Zscaler Inc.

Analysts await Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Groupon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $878.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 12,150 shares to 16,445 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 6,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings.