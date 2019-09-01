Groupon (GRPN) Holder Indaba Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Position; As Visa Cl A (V) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Capital International Has Lowered Its Holding

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 52.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 3.94M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 3.52M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50M, down from 7.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.48. About 5.28 million shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4.60 FROM $4.40; 03/05/2018 – GROUPON INKS PARTNERSHIP WITH LOCAL CLASSES LEADER COURSEHORSE; 10/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Groupon and BioMarin; 22/05/2018 – Groupon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Board Approves $300M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE RAISED TO $280 MLN TO $290 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Want to Learn to Weld? Groupon Inks Strategic Partnership with Local Classes Leader CourseHorse; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.75 FROM $5.50; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q REV. $626.5M, EST. $603.9M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Groupon Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRPN)

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 2,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 68,703 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.73 million, down from 71,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 3.65M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/04/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN SAYS MOSCOW WANTS EXPLANATIONS REGARDING BRITISH REFUSAL TO ISSUE VISA TO SKRIPAL NIECE – RIA; 12/03/2018 – Tillerson Lands in Chad to Show Support Despite Visa-Ban Dispute; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%; 22/03/2018 – Visa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at Conference May 15

More notable recent Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “White Brook Capital – Groupon, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Groupon Stock Got Crushed Today – Nasdaq” published on February 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “15 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Groupon Is On Sale With Or Without An Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 22, 2019 : FOLD, FAST, IQ, GRPN, PBCT, FISV – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77 million and $490.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Retail Value Inc by 250,290 shares to 666,510 shares, valued at $20.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corepoint Lodging Inc by 363,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Golden Entmt Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 947,627 are owned by Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership. Amer Gp Inc reported 284,354 shares. United Automobile Association accumulated 60,701 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc has invested 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Florida-based Raymond James Financial Service Advisors has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). 588,245 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 549,625 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 400 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 260,313 shares. Quinn Opportunity Lc accumulated 0.01% or 12,659 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 356 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mount Vernon Assoc Inc Md owns 13,400 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Spark Inv Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% or 380,900 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Llc accumulated 12.85M shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon invested in 1.73 million shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.16B for 31.61 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard C Young Comm Ltd has 87,269 shares for 2.6% of their portfolio. Rampart Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.8% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Paragon Llc invested in 0.13% or 1,809 shares. 498,843 are owned by Carlson Cap L P. Citadel Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0.11% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cutter & Commerce Brokerage Incorporated reported 0.39% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Rmsincerbeaux Capital Management Ltd Llc owns 91,750 shares. Peoples Financial Corporation owns 77,658 shares or 6.2% of their US portfolio. Epoch Inv Prtnrs Inc owns 1.90M shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio. California-based Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Ca has invested 2.68% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Gladius Cap Management Limited Partnership accumulated 14,794 shares. Burke And Herbert Financial Bank And holds 2,033 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tower Limited Liability Corp (Trc) has 0.29% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Waters Parkerson And, Louisiana-based fund reported 356,779 shares. Westpac Banking has 0% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 638,926 shares.

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21B and $840.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 52,846 shares to 104,064 shares, valued at $4.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) by 25,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Noah Holdings Ltd Cl A Adr (NYSE:NOAH).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “CSX Stock Charts Point to Looming Breakdown – Investorplace.com” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Jeff Auxier Comments on Visa – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Indexes Continue Gains, Closing Higher Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Visa Doubles Down on Fintech – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 17, 2019.