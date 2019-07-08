Groupon (GRPN) Holder Indaba Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake; Robecosam Ag Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) Cut as Stock Value Rose

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 52.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 3.94M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.52M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50M, down from 7.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.54. About 1.44 million shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 31.83% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 03/05/2018 – Want to Learn to Weld? Groupon Inks Strategic Partnership with Local Classes Leader CourseHorse; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q REV. $626.5M, EST. $603.9M; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CFO SAYS GOT TO HIGHER REVENUE PER CUSTOMER FASTER; 22/05/2018 – Groupon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED $300 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS VOUCHERCLOUD PARENT CO. FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE $65M; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 02/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd. – CWEB.Com

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 15.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 91,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 510,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.09 million, down from 601,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.20 billion market cap company. It closed at $76.66 lastly. It is down 52.03% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS SEES OPPORTUNITIES TO ACCELERATE QUALCOMM’S SUCCESS; 13/04/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Tender Offer Is Now Scheduled to Expire at 5:00 P.M., NYC Time, on April 20; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM, source says [02:36 BST14 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 05/03/2018 – Dealbook: U.S. Asks Qualcomm to Delay Meeting for National Security Review of Broadcom Bid; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMMITTEE ON FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN UNITED STATES HAS ASKED BROADCOM LTD AVGO.O TO SUBMIT NOTICE ON REDOMICILING TO U.S; 15/03/2018 – With One Battle Over, a Bigger One Looms for Qualcomm: Apple; 30/05/2018 – Qualcomm reveals new platform that could take tech like Oculus Go to the next level; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm and Facebook to Bring High-Speed Internet Connectivity Over 60GHz to Urban Areas

Analysts await Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Groupon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77M and $490.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Mta Reit by 504,650 shares to 3.43M shares, valued at $22.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Retail Value Inc by 250,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 666,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Industrial Logistics Pptys T.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Moody Comml Bank Tru Division owns 1,274 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lpl Fin Lc reported 13,683 shares. Axa has 0.04% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 2.78 million shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 0.03% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) or 12.85 million shares. Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd owns 56,012 shares. Moreover, Tradewinds Cap Ltd Co has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 200 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). 3.96M were accumulated by Freshford Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. Gotham Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Stifel Corp reported 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Nordea Inv Management owns 0.01% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 1.27 million shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs owns 13,555 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw & Company Inc accumulated 4.01M shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny owns 20,537 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 75,178 shares to 146,200 shares, valued at $15.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 35,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 902,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.74 million for 30.91 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.