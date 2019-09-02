Groupon (GRPN) Holder Comerica Bank Has Trimmed Position by $439,800; Ecor1 Capital Upped Its Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Stake by $25.76 Million

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 90.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank sold 146,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The institutional investor held 14,856 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53,000, down from 161,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.48. About 5.28 million shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS MAY EXPLORE NEW CATEGORIES FOR GROUPON+; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CEO SAYS GIFTCLOUD WILL HELP CREATE LOYALTY PROGRAMS; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Rev $626.5M; 05/04/2018 – Groupon Continues Local Marketplace Expansion with Universal Orlando Resort Theme Parks Ticketing Partnership; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $280M TO $290M, EST. $264.2M; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON: VOUCHERCLOUD CAN ACCELERATE INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 54.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 352,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.30M, up from 647,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $81.97. About 235,575 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold MRTX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.70 million shares or 15.84% more from 29.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 27,364 shares. Timessquare Capital Llc accumulated 241,300 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Tekla Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 0.04% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Federated Investors Pa owns 149,527 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Llc holds 0.09% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) or 14,351 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 4,832 shares. Sarissa Mgmt LP holds 1,000 shares. Eam Limited Liability Company reported 39,715 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 4,780 shares stake. Ameriprise Finance Incorporated owns 152,937 shares. 1,550 were accumulated by Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc. Secor Capital Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.09% or 5,812 shares. Avoro Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 12.24% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 3.86 million shares. Metropolitan Life Communication invested in 8,786 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $96.28 million activity. 725,008 shares were sold by Boxer Capital – LLC, worth $71.27M on Wednesday, July 17.

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fibrogen Inc (Call) by 400,000 shares to 440,800 shares, valued at $23.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 607,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 529,000 shares, and cut its stake in Arbutus Biopharma Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.03% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) or 190,277 shares. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership has 947,627 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Sg Americas Secs Lc accumulated 75,212 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt stated it has 375,971 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mngmt invested in 20,092 shares or 0% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) stated it has 0.15% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Comerica National Bank has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Mirae Asset Global Invests Communications has invested 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Sessa Im Lp owns 3.11 million shares or 1.54% of their US portfolio. 1,274 are owned by Moody Bancshares Trust Division. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 238,405 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0% stake. Carroll Associate holds 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) or 2 shares.

Analysts await Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Groupon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.