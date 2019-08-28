Groupon Com Stk (GRPN) Shareholder Tensile Capital Management Trimmed Position by $2.10 Million; Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Value Rose While Teewinot Capital Advisers Upped Holding by $15.65 Million

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Groupon Inc Com Stk (GRPN) by 38.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 700,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 1.10 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91M, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Groupon Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.36. About 4.09M shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 30/05/2018 – CHINA’S DALIAN WANDA SAYS TO SET UP INTERNET TECH JOINT VENTURE WITH TENCENT, JV OF TENCENT AND GROUPON; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS MAY EXPLORE NEW CATEGORIES FOR GROUPON+; 05/04/2018 – Groupon Continues Local Marketplace Expansion with Universal Orlando Resort Theme Parks Ticketing Partnership; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $280M TO $290M, EST. $264.2M; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Groupon; 14/03/2018 – Groupon Recognizes the Top 10 Cities with the Friendliest Local Businesses; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q REV. $626.5M, EST. $603.9M; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 15/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners Buys New 1.4% Position in Groupon; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Rev $626.5M

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 104.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc bought 579,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 1.14 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.34M, up from 556,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 50.97M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 04/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA COMMENTS IN FILING ON INCREASED CARREFOUR STAKE; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 04/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH ECONOMIST MICHELLE MEYER ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 22/03/2018 – BOFA SAYS BUY UKRAINE 2021 BOND TO BET ON IMF TRANCHE, BUYBACK; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 45% This Year, BofA Leads; 23/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 19% in 2018, BofA Leads; 16/03/2018 – BofA European boss to step down; 08/03/2018 – SEC: Merrill Lynch Charged With Gatekeeping Failures in Unregistered Sales of Securities; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Michelle Moore, head of digital banking at Bank of America

More notable recent Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/6/2019 – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Groupon, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Profitconfidential.com published: “Groupon Inc: This Could Send GRPN Stock Soaring – Profit Confidential” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why Groupon Stock Canâ€™t Quite Deliver – Investorplace.com” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Groupon (GRPN) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Mngmt stated it has 0.03% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Retail Bank Of America De reported 2.55 million shares. Dubuque National Bank Trust Communications holds 0% or 5,946 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 588,245 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0% or 172,791 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). 250,723 were accumulated by Magnetar Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Price Michael F has 1.1% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reported 190,277 shares stake. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 248,028 shares. Susquehanna Gp Llp holds 480,326 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co owns 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 1.01M shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 83,739 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 238,405 shares. Colony Gp Lc reported 0.01% stake.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Payment Processing, Banking Issues Continue To Hinder Small CBD Brands – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “With These Headwinds, Itâ€™s Long Past Time to Bail on BAC Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Hines acquires Ballston office building for nearly $95M – Washington Business Journal” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Putting Bank of America to Work – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.